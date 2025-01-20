CM Punk trolls Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW; suggests bringing back retired championship for him and another star

WWE RAW is just about 24 hours away and CM Punk is already having a laugh. The Best in the World trolled his rival Seth Rollins ahead of the show and has suggested bringing back a retired championship for him and another star.

The other star in question is one that Punk loathes just as much as Seth Rollins, as it is none other than Drew McIntyre. Both McIntyre and Rollins are set to go head-to-head tomorrow night in what promises to be a blockbuster match.

However, blockbuster or not, CM Punk seems unbothered, as he took to Instagram to troll both superstars. He shared the promotional post for the match on his story, adding five star emojis, claiming their bout was for the Divas Title.

For context, the WWE Divas Championship was retired back in 2016. But, perhaps this is a way for The Voice of the Voiceless to get under both Rollins and McIntyre's skins, as he is likely implying that they're both acting like "divas." Check out his story here.

All eyes will be on this match heading into RAW. It will be interesting to see what the outcome of the match is, and if Punk decides to get involved.

CM Punk recently teased a UFC Champion's entry in the Royal Rumble

While CM Punk is annoyed with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, his current focus is the Royal Rumble 2025. The 46-year-old dreams of winning the Rumble match and going on to potentially main event WrestleMania 41. But, first and foremost, he is now a businessman, and recently he teased the entry of a UFC Champion.

Punk and Cathy Kelley were in Los Angeles over the weekend for UFC 311, and they were joined by the current Welterweight Champion, Belal Muhammad. Both Punk and Muhammad were hyping up the event when Kelley suggested that the latter may be at the Royal Rumble.

Going with the flow, The Best in the World agreed with that statement, claiming "You never know what's gonna happen" at the Rumble.

Plenty of surprises are expected for the Royal Rumble. If Belal Muhammad ends up being one of them, no one in the WWE Universe would complain.

