4 potential challengers for the new AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher

In the latest episode of AEW Collection, Kyle Fletcher earned a massive victory. The Protostar defeated Dustin Rhodes in a violent Chicago Street Fight to become the new AEW TNT Champion.After capturing his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling, The Aussie Arrow seems keen to hold the coveted championship for a long time. With The Don Callis Family in his corner, Fletcher could go on to become a dominant titleholder.Kyle Fletcher has made several enemies in the Jacksonville-based promotion since turning heel, and it would be intriguing to see who goes after his championship first. In this article, let's look at four potential challengers for the new AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher.#4. Dustin Rhodes could ask for a rematchDustin Rhodes captured the TNT Championship at AEW All In by defeating Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher, and Sammy Guevara. It was an emotional moment for The Natural, who was delighted to get his hands on a singles title finally.Although Fletcher did win his recent bout against Dustin, the veteran pushed The Protostar to his limits. The erstwhile Goldust brought out his violent side, as he brutalized his opponent during their title match.The Son of Texas endured a lot of damage during his bout with The Aussie Arrow. The story between the two stars might not have ended, as the veteran could demand a rematch against the former United Empire member.Dustin Rhodes would make the perfect first challenger for The Protostar. The 26-year-old star must defeat The Natural again to prove himself as a worthy champion.#3. Kenny Omega could set his sights on Kyle FletcherAt AEW All In, Kenny Omega lost to Kazuchika Okada. This defeat also meant that The Cleaner could not become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.Now that he is no longer the International Champion, The Best Bout Machine could begin the hunt for the TNT Championship. The prestigious title is yet to be added to Omega's championship collection, which could prompt him to go after Kyle Fletcher.A long-term feud with The God of Professional Wrestling could be a career-defining prospect for The Protostar. The duo could go on to have a series of excellent matches, where Fletcher could prove his mettle as a solid heel.Meanwhile, Omega could play the role of a veteran babyface, who would be eager to teach Kyle a lesson in respect. The Aussie Arrow's credibility could skyrocket if he manages to take down Kenny Omega in their rivalry.#2. Sammy Guevara could try to recapture the AEW TNT ChampionshipSammy Guevara knows exactly what it takes to win the TNT Championship. The Spanish God has captured the title three times in his career, and he would be eager to get the job done again for the fourth time.Kyle Fletcher dismantled Sammy's current tag team partner, Dustin Rhodes, to become the new AEW TNT Champion. The former member of The Inner Circle could step up against Fletcher to avenge what he did to his ally.A Fletcher vs. Guevara feud could turn out to be entertaining. The Spanish God could use all his tricks and tactics to combat The Don Callis Family.It could be a great way for Tony Khan to bring Guevara back into the singles division gradually. Meanwhile, The Protostar could begin his title reign with a bang by defeating a former TNT Champion.#1. Roderick Strong could begin a feud with Kyle FletcherAt AEW All In, Kyle Fletcher was scheduled to battle Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. However, The Panama Playboy's injury issues resulted in him relinquishing his title.The coveted title is now in the grasp of The Protostar, something Adam Cole wanted to prevent. While The Paragon's leader cannot wrestle at the moment, Roderick Strong could go on a mission to bring the TNT Title back to his faction.The Messiah of the Backbreaker could vow to punish Fletcher for the damage he caused to Cole in the past. It could be the beginning of an intriguing storyline, where Strong could fight to reclaim the title his best friend never truly lost.Tony Khan could make this a long-term storyline. Roderick Strong could fail to defeat The Protostar in his first attempt, only to get the job done a few months later.