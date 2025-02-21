4 Reasons why Tony Khan needs Shane McMahon in AEW

After rumors emerged last year about Shane McMahon's alleged interest in a potential AEW appearance, fans began fantasizing on the possibility of the former WWE star and executive making the leap and officially joining All Elite Wrestling. However, when a photograph of Tony Khan's subsequent meeting with Shane-O-Mac in Arlington surfaced online, the speculation gained significant momentum.

Ad

Sometime later, McMahon appeared in a photograph with The Young Bucks, igniting speculation. Many were even convinced that Shane would be revealed as the one guiding Jon Moxley and The Death Rider's carnage since All Out last year. However, Vince and Linda McMahon's son has yet to appear on the company's television programming, and it seems he won’t for a while.

A recent report from Fightful Select has claimed that Shane McMahon discussed the possibility of running AEW during his conversation with Tony Khan. However, the latter has seemingly not followed through on the aforementioned discussions, which McMahon reportedly has not taken offense to.

Ad

Trending

While TK undoubtedly has his rationale for not bringing Shane in, let us explore a few reasons why such an acquisition could benefit his company.

#1. Shane McMahon's recognition could help All Elite Wrestling

Shane McMahon has been part of many iconic and unforgettable moments that define WWE's history. The former Boy Wonder played an important role as both an on-screen and in-ring performer during the Attitude Era and beyond. His return in 2016 after a seven-year hiatus remains one of the company's most talked-about comebacks.

Ad

Ad

McMahon holds considerable value as a television personality, entrepreneur, and wrestler due to his contributions to WWE's success—a value from which AEW could benefit. Despite the controversies attached to his family name, Shane could arguably be an asset for AEW because of his sheer recognizability.

#2. Shane McMahon could help with AEW's creative

All Elite Wrestling seemingly develops its ongoing storylines through a collaborative effort among wrestlers, writers, and producers, although Tony Khan is supposedly at the helm of the process. However, like other wrestling companies, AEW's creative efforts are far from perfect despite their potential—there are many reasons for this overall, especially factors such as oversaturated rosters, limited screen time, and the motivations of individual stakeholders.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the earlier report, Tony Khan may have dismissed Shane McMahon's desire to have a hand in operating All Elite programming because the latter lacked adequate knowledge of the company's product. However, The Prodigal Son has experience working both in the ring and backstage during his WWE tenure. McMahon could leverage that experience and offer his insights to enhance AEW's often inconsistent and questionable booking.

Additionally, Shane may have a rapport with many of the ex-WWE talent who are currently employed by All Elite Wrestling, and he could help pitch programs featuring them alongside the promotion's homegrown stars and rising talent.

Ad

#3. Shane McMahon could offer his business insight

Outside of his pro wrestling career, Shane McMahon has been involved in various non-wrestling business ventures over the years. He founded and served as the CEO of China Broadband Inc. He has also held the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ideanomics.

McMahon also held executive roles in WWE and helped negotiate international television deals that allowed the promotion's programming to be aired in Brazil and Mexico. He was also instrumental in launching WWE's official website, and growing the company's presence on the internet.

Ad

Tony Khan could consider bringing Shane in so as to utilize his entrepreneurial skills in enhancing AEW's business. Shane could help negotiate TV deals for AEW as he did in his previous workplace and contribute his own resources and contacts to expand the promotion's national and international reach and development.

#4. Shane McMahon could be a game-changing on-screen character for AEW

Despite his accomplishments as an executive and businessman, Shane McMahon is primarily recognized by wrestling fans as a wrestling character. He has faced off against stars from various eras, including The Rock, Triple H, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens. He has also demonstrated exceptional skill on the microphone and presents himself as a compelling figure on-screen.

Ad

McMahon's last attempt to compete in WrestleMania 39 suggests that he may no longer be meant for the squared circle on a regular basis. However, that doesn't mean Shane has nothing more to offer as a persona, given his rich history in the sport. Tony Khan could easily use McMahon as a television character—a move that would surely intrigue long-time wrestling fans and potentially generate a major boost in ratings.

It remains to be seen whether AEW may do business with Shane McMahon anytime soon, even by way of a cameo, which reportedly could lie within the realm of possibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE