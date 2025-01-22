3 ways Tony Khan can still save the Jon Moxley and Death Riders storyline in AEW

The Death Riders storyline in AEW has turned into a major mess and seems to be getting negative reactions from fans as time goes on. The angle started quite hot as Jon Moxley would send Bryan Danielson off to retirement and build a new faction for himself.

However, the quality of storytelling as well as overall impact has lessened overtime due to questionable booking decisions from AEW Creative. Tony Khan needs to swoop in and save this angle somehow from trailing off even further and ultimately dying with a whimper. So, here are some ways that Tony Khan can save the Jon Moxley and Death Riders storyline.

#3. Have Jon Moxley finally lose the AEW World Champion making him more unhinged

Jon Moxley has hailed himself as the One and True King after capturing the AEW World Title for a fourth time. Now, Moxley looks to have an iron grip on the title and seeks to destroy anyone who stands in his way.

Trending

Even, though Moxley's tyrannical composed heel is an interesting character, it can still evolve. As MJF referred to him as a dictator, perhaps we need to see him become a loose cannon after he suffers a major hit in war, as in losing hold of the AEW World Champion.

Powerhouse Hobbs has proved to be a certified star in the making and can dethrone him for the World Championship. Perhaps, even Adam Copeland as well. This could, in turn, make Jon Moxley go nuts and show the sheer brutality waiting to seep out, as he even begins to lash out at The Death Riders.

Expand Tweet

#2. Redirect their victims to better fit their agenda

Many fans criticized the booking of The Death Riders' storyline. However, one of the most common complaints was that they had been targeting the wrong victims. Moxley had an agenda of destroying AEW by pushing down on the egos that run the company.

However, it seems that the faction's victims haven't fit properly to that mission such as Darby Allin, and Powerhouse Hobbs. If The Death Riders weren't just showing brutality for the sake of it by taking them they'd see that perhaps there are far bigger egos that run the promotion, such as The Elite.

One of the biggest mistakes recently made was the faction teaming up with Chris Jericho's The Learning Tree on Collision in a 12-man tag team match as both of these factions' philosophies clash. Perhaps, you could justify it as them having common enemies but you'd still think that Moxley should be taking down Jericho's group instead of teaming with them.

Expand Tweet

#1. A secret leader is revealed behind their mission

It seems as if the crowd is losing quite a lot of interest in what was once the company's hottest storyline. We certainly think that a new twist is now desperately needed to spice up the angle a bit, so why not hint at a larger power being behind The Death Riders?

Tony Khan should bring someone big in who could be revealed as the puppet master controlling their actions. Perhaps then you could justify how an outside entity seeks to destroy the promotion by having Moxley and his group attack AEW's beloved babyfaces.

We think that maybe bringing Shane McMahon in to be revealed as a higher power could be looked at as the shot-in-the-arm energy the angle needs. It could also mirror the Ministry of Darkness storyline from WWE in the 90s, with Shane's father being the one revealed as the group's higher power.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback