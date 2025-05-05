4 recently released WWE stars Tony Khan must avoid signing to AEW

AEW often shows interest when major stars become free agents, and this could be the case for the 17 stars who were recently released from WWE. However, it is still unclear as of now which of them Tony Khan will look to bring in.

The promotion has been on a decent run as of late, with several up-and-coming stars, fan favorites, and veterans taking center stage in various storylines. There is always room for improvement, and they could show interest in adding some more firepower with additions from the recent releases.

Tony Khan and AEW should think this through, as they could end up bringing in stars that could end up being underutilized, and suddenly look for a way out.

Here are some names they should not consider signing.

#1. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is the star among the recent releases with the most impressive list of accolades, as he is a former WWE Universal Champion. He was dominant in his first run a few years ago, often being featured in major headline feuds. However, he is not who he once was in the ring, as he has had some tough times recently, dealing with injuries and health issues.

A few years ago, after his first release from WWE, he had a few comments for Tony Khan. He claimed that Choose Your Narrative, a promotion he co-founded, would last longer than AEW, and even took direct shots at Khan for wasting his family's money.

Check out his comments below:

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness," he once posted.

Seeing as the promotion already has several big men with higher upsides, Strowman may not be a consideration for Khan.

#2. Dakota Kai is not given a second chance with AEW

Dakota Kai is one of the stars who fans felt did not deserve to be released by WWE for the second time. This has led to many claiming that Tony Khan should bring her into AEW.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that in 2022, the Jacksonville-based promotion was interested in bringing her in as she was a free agent at the time. However, she ended up returning to WWE when they called her back.

Seeing as how he was unsuccessful last time around, and there could be a chance she gets called back, Tony Khan may not want to pursue her any longer, and he could look to search for other talents to bring in.

#3. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler was booked as a dominant force during her run in NXT, but her main roster run has been lackluster in comparison. This alone bewildered many when she was released, as they felt that she just wasn't utilized to the best of her abilities.

On paper, she looks to be a good candidate for AEW, but there may be other factors that Tony Khan should perhaps consider. At 44, she is on the older side among talent, and there are names on the roster and other free agents with more room to improve in the coming years.

There is a plethora of talent in the women's division in AEW, and there has been great buildup on that end over the past few months. More stars on the roster are being featured on TV, and Baszler could get lost in the mix.

#4. Cora Jade

Cora Jade's release also came as a surprise to many, as she is one of the younger talents to suddenly depart the company. Her booking has been puzzling at times during the latter parts of her time with WWE, but she has made constant TV appearances and has been in several interesting matches over the past few months.

Tony Khan could show interest in her, but he may not have to, seeing as there is someone on the roster with a similar gimmick to her in Skye Blue, among many of the young talents that the company is already showcasing. She has also previously hinted at not liking her similarities with Blue.

This would not be a matter of her not fitting in AEW, as she has competed there in the past, but rather her not being needed by the promotion in their current situation. She has also had her share of injuries in the past.

Only time will tell what happens in the coming months, but there will be major promotions that will show interest in all the recent releases. It remains to be seen whether some of them sign with AEW.

