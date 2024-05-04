Former WWE champion sends 5-worded blatant message to AEW star following alleged gimmick rip-off

A top WWE Superstar has seemingly sent out a short message to a popular AEW star amid previous talks of their gimmick being copied. The superstar in question is Cora Jade who was probably hinting at Skye Blue in her message.

Jade has been sidelined with an injury and has not been seen on WWE NXT since January. Skye, on the other hand, has been having a decent run with her new heel gimmick. She changed character after seemingly being corrupted by the House of Black's black mist, and she has sided with Julia Hart since.

Earlier today, Cora Jade tweeted about others wanting to be her, possibly hinting at someone stealing her character quirks or taking a page out of her book. Many believed that this could be Skye Blue, as her old gimmick had similarities with Cora's. Both stars sported a backward hat, and their demeanor was fairly similar.

Funnily, both women have experience sharing the ring, as they faced each other in the independent circuit when the WWE Superstar was known as Elayna Black. Jade also got a chance to compete in a couple of matches in AEW before signing with WWE.

"I'd wanna be me too," Cora Jade tweeted.

How good has Skye Blue's run in AEW been this year?

After her heel turn, and subsequently aligning with Julia Hart, Skye Blue's in-ring performances have taken a drastic turn. She has been more ruthless, daring, and has not held back against anyone.

For these past few months, she has been pestering her former close friends, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. Along with Hart, the four women have had several encounters in the ring, including a street fight. Skye Blue has been seen pulling out all stops during these matches, including table spots.

A few days ago on AEW Rampage, she challenged Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship in a Manitoba Massacre Match, which basically meant anything goes, falls count anywhere.

It lived up to the hype as both women went all out and showed just how willing they were to put their bodies on the line to dish out punishment to their opponents. Eventually, Willow got the win after hitting Skye Blue with a Doctor Bomb through a Barbed Wire Table

It now remains to be seen how things will go for her moving forward, as ally Julia Hart recently underwent surgery and will still be recuperating in the near future.

