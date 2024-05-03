Former AEW champion ruled out of action for several months - Reports

A former AEW Champion has unfortunately been ruled out of action for the next couple of months. The name in question is none other than Julia Hart.

Julia Hart reinvented herself since joining Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King in the House of Black. She captured the TBS Women's Title at Full Gear 2023, defeating Kris Statlander in a singles match. However, at the April 10 edition of Rampage, Julia Hart unfortunately suffered a major injury in a match against Leyla Hirsch and many speculated that the former may require surgery.

Hart would go on to confirm her injury recently on Instagram, showing her injured arm which will keep her out of action for a notable amount of time. According to a recent update by PWInsider, she has gone through surgery and will be out for several months. She is expected to return to action by Summer or early Fall.

Julia Hart recently recalled her AEW TBS title win

The House of Black member won her first AEW title at the Full Gear 2023 PPV event where she defeated Kris Statlander to become the TBS Women's Champion.

Speaking in Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog, Julia Hart revealed that even though her character seemed ready for the title, she wasn't:

"I was just always giving myself time so I wasn't overwhelming myself, and I also have a lot of time. There's also a bunch of other amazing women in the locker room that deserve titles as well, so I didn't want to think, 'Oh, I deserve it more than anybody else,' I think we all deserve a title. I think my character was ready, but I don't think I was ready." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Julia Hart's involvement in the House of Black helped her bring out a unique character for herself in AEW. It will be interesting to see what she does in the women's division once she's cleared to return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback