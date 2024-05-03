Julia Hart confirms her rumored AEW status

AEW star Julia Hart recently confirmed rumors about her status in the promotion.

The House of Black member has made a name for herself through her intriguing and mysterious character work. She even managed to win the TBS Championship from Kris Statlander in November 2023. She then lost her championship to Willow Nightingale at Dynasty after holding the title for more than 150 days.

On the April 10 edition of Rampage, Julia Hart was reportedly injured while competing against Leyla Hirsch. She seemingly suffered a shoulder injury during that match, where the bout ended with a quick roll-up. The severity of the injury was unknown until recent reports stated that she might need surgery.

Despite being unfit, the Keeper of Secrets fought in a mixed tag team match on Dynamite alongside Brodie King against Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale. She also dropped the title to Willow in just six minutes match, which could be because of her injury.

She recently took to Instagram and posted a story, showing off her split and confirming her injury. As of now, no report of her return timetable has been provided.

Expand Tweet

Julia Hart talks about her TBS Championship win

The 22-year-old star won the TBS title at Full Gear 2023 defeating Kris Statlander. Julia Hart recently broke character and admitted she wasn't ready for the huge chip on the shoulder.

"I was just always giving myself time so I wasn't overwhelming myself, and I also have a lot of time. There's also a bunch of other amazing women in the locker room that deserve titles as well, so I didn't want to think, 'Oh, I deserve it more than anybody else,' I think we all deserve a title. I think my character was ready, but I don't think I was ready," she said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when she returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion, after recovering from her injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback