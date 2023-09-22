4 Recently released WWE stars Tony Khan could sign to AEW: Brock Lesnar's close friend; 2-time World Heavyweight Champion

WWE pulled off a major surprise when it released a group of superstars on Thursday. Stars like Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Mustafa Ali, among others, were let go abruptly, and fans on social media were clearly upset.

With the Stamford-based promotion no longer requiring their services, there was a lot of clamor on social media for the released stars to head to AEW. Some of the released names also have a past history with some of the current wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling.

With that being said, the following are the four wrestlers who can jump to AEW and have great feuds.

#4. Emma

Emma was on the periphery in WWE as she was not involved in a feud with any star for the majority of the year. Her most meaningful involvement over the last few months was being in a relationship with her real-life partner, Riddick Moss. If Emma does make her way to AEW, she has a readymade feud for her in Saraya.

Expand Tweet

The two women had a memorable rivalry in NXT when they competed against each other for the inaugural NXT Women’s Championship. With Saraya currently being the AEW Women’s Champion, Tony Khan should make a smart move and bring in Emma to challenge Saraya.

#3. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was also let go in what seemed like a really odd move. Ali was supposed to take on Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy, so that makes his release more confusing.

Expand Tweet

However, it should not be the end of the road for the high flyer. If Ali goes to AEW, he can rekindle one of the best rivalries from his WWE tenure, with none other than Buddy Matthews. Matthews and Ali had a great rivalry, and bringing it to life again may be the best option for both men.

#2. Shelton Benjamin

One of Brock Lesnar’s closest friends and a WWE veteran, Shelton Benjamin, was unceremoniously let go by WWE. Benjamin was a great mentor for the youngsters in the locker room, even though he did not have a major feud going on for him.

Expand Tweet

If he travels his way to AEW, Shelton can have various feuds with the likes of Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson. With Benjamin being one of the most technical wrestlers around, a feud with either Joe or Danielson would be great for AEW to expand its promotion.

#1. Dolph Ziggler should move from WWE to AEW

The most shocking release from WWE unfolded when many fans saw one of their favorite superstars, Dolph Ziggler, being released. For someone who had more than 1,500 matches under his name and held the Intercontinental Championship 6 times, Ziggler deserved a better send-off.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, AEW could earn a lot of bread from WWE’s loss by Tony Khan bagging The Showoff in an instant. The former Money in the Bank winner has a lot of incentives that he could possibly provide to AEW.

To name a few, Dolph's brother, Ryan Nemeth, works in AEW. Apart from this, Ziggler can have great matches with the likes of Kenny Omega and Adam Page and resurrect his career one last time.

Which superstar has the highest probability of moving to AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star