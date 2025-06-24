4 Reunions that could take place at AEW All In 2025

AEW All In: Texas is right around the corner. The show is often seen as Tony Khan's answer to WWE's WrestleMania. While the two shows may not be comparable in terms of scale, All In has acquired a similar reputation to WrestleMania when it comes to producing memorable pro wrestling moments.

At All In 2025, fans will witness several unforgettable matches. Aside from the in-ring combat, the Texas crowd could also get to see some exciting duos and trios back together after a long time.

Many former allies could join forces once again during All In: Texas, sowing the seeds for several exciting storylines in the post-All In season. In this article, let's look at four reunions that could take place at All In: Texas:

#4. Chris Jericho could return to realign with Big Bill and Bryan Keith

At Dynasty 2025, Bandido dethroned Chris Jericho to become the new ROH World Champion. In the following episode of Dynamite, The Lionheart verbally destroyed his partners, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, chastising them for wasting their potential.

The Learning Tree then walked out of the arena, and he has not been in AEW since then. At All In: Texas, Bill and Keith could challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Title.

In a shocking turn of events, The Learning Tree could make his return during this match to even the odds for his teammates. Chris Jericho could reunite with his disciples to teach a lesson to the Bobby Lashley-led faction.

Even if Lashley and Benjamin somehow manage to retain their title, they could remain the target of Jericho, Bill, and Keith. The match could pave the way for a long rivalry between the two trios.

#3. Cope and Christian Cage could come back on the same page

At All In: Texas, The Hurt Syndicate might defend their title against multiple tag teams. Aside from Big Bill and Bryan Keith, FTR is another duo that would be interested in capturing the coveted championship.

Meanwhile, Christian Cage recently teased going after the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Nick Wayne. At All In 2025, The Prodigy could finally betray his fatherly figure and take over The Patriarchy.

After the match, Wayne and FTR could join forces to unleash a brutal assault on Captain Charisma. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler has been resentful toward pro wrestling veterans of late, and Christian Cage could be their next target.

Cope could make his return during this post-match segment to rescue his former best friend and fend off the heels. The Patriarch could be overwhelmed with emotion at the sight of Cope saving him from a possible career-altering assault.

The two stars could then hug each other in the middle of the ring, sending the Texas crowd into a frenzy. The segment could pave the way for a feud between the Canadians and FTR, potentially culminating at All Out 2025.

#2. Eddie Kingston could join forces with Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston has been away from in-ring competition since May 2024. At All In: Texas, The Last of a Dying Breed could show up to confront a familiar face.

Eddie Kingston could make his return on July 12 by interrupting the AEW World Title match between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. The Mad King could pretend to be against The One True King, only to attack The Cowboy at the last minute.

Jon Moxley could embrace the former Continental Champion in the middle of the ring, showing his gratitude toward Eddie for helping him against Page. After being absent from pro wrestling for more than a year, The Mad King would be filled with rage and frustrations, which could prompt him to turn heel.

The veteran could join forces with The Purveyor of Violence yet again, becoming a new member of The Death Riders. With Eddie in his corner, it wouldn't be surprising if Moxley extends his World Title reign for a few more months.

#1. Sting and Darby Allin could reunite at AEW All In

At Revolution 2024, Sting concluded his legendary career with a bang. The Vigilante successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Title alongside Darby Allin in a violent match against The Young Bucks.

The Icon has mainly remained away from AEW television since his retirement. However, Sting could show up at All In: Texas to reunite with his protégé.

Darby Allin, who himself has been absent from AEW for months, could come back to help Hangman Page against Jon Moxley. However, The Death Riders could attempt to neutralize the threat of the daredevil star.

To everyone's surprise, Sting could show up at Globe Life Field Stadium to even the odds for the former TNT Champion. The mentor could have a wholesome moment with his mentee, evoking a massive reaction from the crowd.

It could be a similar scenario to last year's All In, where The Stinger returned to rescue Darby from The Elite.

