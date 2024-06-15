4 stars who could confront Christian Cage on the 1-year anniversary of AEW Collision

Since making his AEW debut in 2021, Christian Cage has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. The Instant Classic is one of the most controversial, albeit popular stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion, He has captured the interest of the audience through his impeccable character work as the villainous leader of The Patriarchy, a stable which also includes Killswitch, Nick Wayne and Shayna Wayne.

Christian, who claims to be a father figure to his proteges Wayne and Killswitch, is scheduled for a special Father's Day segment on the upcoming June 15, 2024 edition of AEW Collision. The episode promises to be a memorable one, as it marks the one-year anniversary of the Saturday-night show. Naturally, expectations regarding Cage's segment on an occasion this significant are running quite high, leading fans to speculate on the creative direction for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

As such, let us take a look at four AEW names who might confront Christian Cage on the forthcoming episode of Collision.

#1: Sammy Guevara returns to AEW to feud with Christian Cage

Sammy Guevara was suspended by AEW earlier this year for apparently not following concussion protocols during his No DQ match against Jeff Hardy in February, 2024. A report from last month claimed that The Spanish God's suspension had been lifted, although no details were available regarding potential creative plans for the star. Guevara himself has teased his comeback several times on social media, with one X/Twitter post seemingly indicating his interest in competing in the TNT Title Ladder Match at Forbidden Door 2024.

The 30-year-old star could potentially work his way back to the TNT Championship picture by engaging in a feud with Christian Cage, who held the title for a combined 179 days over two reigns. Such a rivalry could begin on Collision this very week. Furthermore, Guevara became a father last year, as his wife Tay Melo gave birth to their daughter in November, 2023. Cage, whose character is notorious for invoking and disrespecting his opponents' family members, especially their father, on television, could find a ready target in Guevara, who in turn could bring in Melo to even the odds against The Patriarchy.

#2: Daniel Garcia has unfinished business with Christian Cage

Daniel Garcia has earned the admiration of AEW fans for consistently putting on excellent in-ring performances while also successfully evolving as a character in course of time. He pursued the TNT Title earlier this year, and challenged Christian Cage for the championship at Revolution 2024. The former ROH Pure Champion came up short, however, due to interference from Nick and Shayna Wayne.

Although Garcia is seemingly focused on the International Championship in recent weeks, the fact remains that the 25-year-old up-and-comer has unresolved issues with Cage. He has also been actively competing on Collision, and could potentially confront Christian on the one-year anniversary of the show. Resuming his feud with Cage could elevate Garcia further, and a potential win over The Patriarch could lend significant momentum to the former JAS member in his quest for championship gold.

#3: Killswitch turns on Christian Cage on Collision

Luchasaurus joined forces with Christian Cage in 2022, acting as the latter's "Right Hand of Destruction." The Canadian legend has been using the former World Tag Team Champion's services for his own purposes for some time now. He pinned Darby Allin in a three-way match on Collision last year to win Luchasaurus' TNT Title despite being stable-mates with the latter. Later, the former Jurassic Express member, re-branded as Killswitch now, was made to surrender to Cage the TNT Championship opportunity he had earned by winning a battle royale at the pre-show for Worlds End 2023. Christian, who had just lost the belt to Adam Copeland at the pay-per-view, cashed in the contract to regain the title the very same night.

Although Killswitch is ostensibly still a member of The Patriarchy, his career trajectory seems to have fallen into a rut as Cage's henchman. Following his recent loss to AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland on Dynamite, the 39-year-old star could be looking for a fresh start. As such, turning on Christian Cage on the one-year anniversary episode of Collision could provide an opportunity to Killswitch to break free from his faction and pursue a singles career.

#4: Darby Allin could re-ignite his rivalry with Christian Cage

Darby Allin shocked fans last month when he represented Team AEW in their Anarchy in the Arena Match against The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024. His participation was unexpected due to the slew of injuries he had been dealing with, but understandable, since he had teamed with Sting to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

For quite some time during the second half of 2023, however, the Washington-native had been feuding with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. He wrestled the former Captain Charisma in a number of matches last year, including tag matches, trios matches and a two-out-of-three falls singles match for the TNT Title at WrestleDream 2023, in which Allin was defeated by Cage.

Although Allin is more likely to go after The Elite upon making his in-ring return, he could also confront Christian and rekindle his feud with the latter on the June 15, 2024, episode of Collision. The 31-year-old star's return on the show's first anniversary would make for a memorable television comeback.

It remains to be seen what transpires on Collision this week and what the future holds for Christian Cage in AEW.

