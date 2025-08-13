4 Steps AEW must take to counter a potential Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match on All Out weekend

AEW is set to host its All Out pay-per-view from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 20. Recent reports have revealed that WWE is planning to counter-program the company again with an undisclosed premium live event, which will feature Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena in the main event.Let's take a look at four steps that All Elite Wrestling must take to counter a potential match between Cena and Lesnar on the All Out weekend.#4. Nigel McGuinness could win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a shocking momentNigel McGuinness is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the world. He made his shocking return to in-ring action at last year's All In during the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. However, he hasn't held a singles championship in nearly 15 years now. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcGuinness is set to compete in a four-way match on Collision, with the winner competing for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door. The former ROH World Champion could lose the match but eventually get his title shot next month at All Out. He could dethrone Zack Sabre Jr. to win the IWGP World Championship for the first time in his career in a shocking moment.#3. Will Ospreay could make his returnWill Ospreay announced on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago that he had suffered an injury, which worsened after The Death Riders attacked him at All In. Since then, he has been away from AEW programming to recover from the injury.Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreayLINKThanks for all the love. I’ll do everything they need to make sure I’m fit and healthy for Forbidden Door 🚪 No promises, I can only go as quick as the healing process. But as said everyone is confident I’ll be good.Ospreay could make his surprise return at All Out after being away from in-ring action for nearly two months. This would be huge, as Ospreay could miss the Forbidden Door event in his home country of England due to his injury. His potential return at All Out would be a surprise to many fans and could overshadow WWE's product during the weekend.#2. &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland in the main eventThe best way to counter a renewed historic rivalry is with another renewed historic rivalry. The feud between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland is widely considered the company's magnum opus.The duo could run it back one more time a year after their last encounter at the All Out pay-per-view. This would be a great way to counter the rumored John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match. It will also legitimize Page's run as the AEW World Champion.#1. Goldberg could arrive in AEWWWE hosted Saturday Night's Main Event last month, featuring Goldberg's retirement match against Gunther during the All In weekend. The Icon expressed his discontent with how the match was done. To make matters worse, his retirement speech was cut off after 30 seconds.The Hall of Famer could debut in All Elite Wrestling at All Out in Toronto. He could come out and challenge MJF for his last match, as his last one seemingly didn't go as planned. Such a big moment will definitely help AEW attract more eyeballs and neutralize the potential threat posed by Cena vs. Lesnar.