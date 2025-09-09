4 Things AEW must not do at All Out 2025

AEW is gearing up to present one of its signature events, All Out 2025. The show will take place on September 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and is set to feature some of the top attractions from the All Elite Wrestling locker room in top-tier showdowns.However, the company head honcho, Tony Khan, will face an uphill battle as their rival, WWE, is also set to host its newest Premium Live Event, Wrestlepalooza, on the same day in Indianapolis. Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion has added immense star power to the card with names like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, and more.Despite that, Tony Khan has also assembled an array of top stars for AEW All Out. However, there are three things he should definitely avoid so that the event could thrive and possibly beat WWE's Wrestlepalooza in the ongoing counter-programming battle between the two promotions.#4. Toni Storm's AEW Women's World title reign should not end in a four-wayToni Storm has been a prominent fixture on AEW television programming as the reigning and defending AEW Women's World Champion. The Hollywood Starlet has made her title reign monumental with marquee showdowns against top stars like Mariah May and Mercedes Mone. Furthermore, she is set to defend her title at All Out against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter. Despite competing against rising names of the business, a four-way match should not be the sight of Storm's title reign coming to an end, as the competitor winning would not benefit than defeating Storm in a singles showdown.#3. Riho should not be buried in her return match at All OutRiho shocked the world by making her return to Dynamite last week and went straight after the reigning TBS champion, Mercedes Mone. The duo is now set to collide at All Out 2025 for Mone's title. Interestingly, Riho was the first star Mone had a backstage interaction with on her debut night in AEW back in March 2024. At the same time, Riho was the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion. With a storied history, Tony Khan should book Riho strongly in the match rather than have The CEO dominate her to lose all the momentum she garnered from her surprise return.#2. Tony Khan should not book Darby Allin for the win just yetThe rivalry between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley has been a captivating part of AEW television every time it has happened. This time, it will lead to a Coffin match at All Out 2025. Despite it being somewhat his specialty match due to the use of bodybags, Tony Khan should create a shocking element and instead book Moxley for the win rather than Allin. They should continue their feud so that the face-painted star could gain a significant boost and have a monster push in the company.#1. Cope and Christian Cage must not lose their match at all costsAEW All Out will be a memorable night as the hometown heroes, Cope and Christian Cage, will team up to battle FTR in a tag team match. With their reunion taking place on their home turf after years, there is no way that Tony Khan should put over FTR in an attempt to have them gain heat. Instead, it would leave a bad taste in the mouths of the fans, who are possibly waiting to explode after seeing Cope and Christian Cage emerge victorious in a crucial match of their careers.