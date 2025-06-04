4 things that must happen at AEW Fyter Fest

AEW has planned a special four-hour Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite and Collision this week. As such, Tony Khan has planned a stacked card of matches for the show.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the night will be the AEW International Championship, where Kenny Omega will defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada.

Thekla will also make her highly anticipated AEW in-ring debut at the show. Toni Storm is set to team with Mina Shirakawa to take on Skye Blue and Julia Hart.

Given the huge night, here are four things that must happen at Fyter Fest.

#4. Thekla must dominate her in-ring debut

Thekla is a name that has had a major impact during her time in Japan, as she has dominated Stardom for the past couple of years. There were reports of her joining AEW in recent months, and last week on Dynamite, she finally made her appearance and attacked Jamie Hayter.

The 32-year-old star is now set to make her in-ring debut at Fyter Fest. However, her opponent has not yet been announced. Whoever she faces, the former Stardom star has to dominate in her debut match and make a lasting impact as one of the future stars of the women's division. All eyes will be on her during her debut, and she will have to deliver an impressive performance.

#3. Cedric Alexander must show up and confront MJF and The Hurt Syndicate

Cedric Alexander has a rich history with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley, as they were all part of Hurt Business in WWE.

When MVP reformed the group in AEW last year, the only name missing was Cedric, as he was still part of WWE. Alexander departed World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year, and many expected him to be the Hurt Syndicate's next member. However, that has not happened, and instead, MVP has added MJF to the group.

This week on Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate is scheduled to have a segment in the ring. This would be the perfect opportunity for Cedric Alexander to appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion and confront MJF, as well as his former stablemates.

He can question why MVP did not reach out to him and ask him to join The Hurt Syndicate, instead of going to Maxwell. This could ultimately lead to a storyline between Maxwell and Cedric Alexander down the line.

#2. Cope must make his AEW return

Cope has not been seen on AEW TV since FTR betrayed him at Dynasty 2025. He had taken some time off from the ring. However, there were reports that the former TNT Champion was set to have a huge match at All In: Texas. If these reports are true, then it's high time the Rated R Superstar made his return to the ring.

He could make his return at Fyter Fest and begin his build towards his match at All In: Texas. He could also seek revenge on FTR for the attack they inflicted on him at Dynasty 2025.

#1. Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley finally get into a brawl

Hangman Page won the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing. By doing so, he is now the number one contender for the AEW World Championship and will now face Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.

Last week on Dynamite, Hangman Page was confronted by Will Ospreay, who told him he needed to save AEW by ending Mox's title reign. He even tried to get Swerve Strickland to join forces with them, but this plan backfired.

This week on Dynamite, Page should confront Jon Moxley, which should ultimately lead to a brawl between the two men, thereby intensifying this feud further and building anticipation for their match at All In: Texas.

It will be interesting to see what happens this week at AEW Fyter Fest.

