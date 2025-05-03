4-time champion to debut in AEW after WWE release and confront Mercedes Mone? Chances explored

Mercedes Mone is thriving in AEW. Not only is she the reigning TBS Champion, but she also holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. Additionally, she is one of the finalists of the ongoing Owen Hart Cup Tournament. If she defeats Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing, she will challenge for the Women's World Championship at All In.

Ad

Mercedes Mone's title reigns have been quite dominant. In the past few months, she has locked horns with popular names such as Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, Harley Cameron, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Athena, and more. None of these names could defeat her.

However, a former WWE star may have what it takes to stand toe to toe with the CEO: Dakota Kai.

Ad

Trending

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai and many other wrestlers recently got released by the Stamford-based company. The 36-year-old is an industry veteran and one of the best in-ring competitors right now. She could fit in AEW like a glove.

However, even if Tony Khan were to hire her, she might only be able to debut after her non-compete clause ends. These agreements are usually 90 days long. Hence, the wait time is going to be lengthy. But a rivalry between the former Sasha Banks and the New Zealand native could be a pay-per-view attraction.

Ad

Rumored next AEW signing, Dakota Kai, recently changed her look

Dakota Kai recently went through a hair makeover. Throughout her WWE career, she kept her hair straight. However, a few days ago, she showed off her natural curls on Instagram. Furthermore, she revealed that she was teased for her curls when she was growing up.

"I never loved my curly hair because I didn’t know how to look after it and I got teased for it growing up," said the potential AEW signing.

Ad

Kai's last WWE match took place against Ivy Nile on WWE Main Event #652, where she emerged victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More