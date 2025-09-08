  • home icon
  • 4-time WWE champion to debut in AEW and replace Jon Moxley as Death Riders leader? Exploring the possibility

4-time WWE champion to debut in AEW and replace Jon Moxley as Death Riders leader? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 08, 2025
A former WWE Women's Champion could make her AEW debut and become the leader of the Death Riders by replacing Jon Moxley. The star recently aired frustration with the Stamford-based promotion.

The 4-time WWE Champion, Ronda Rousey might arrive in AEW in order to lead the Death Riders in place of Jon Moxley. Ever since her exit from the Stamford-based promotion in 2023, Ronda Rousey has competed once in Ring of Honor, where she teamed up with the Death Riders member and her long-time friend, Marina Shafir. Rousey

Ronda recently spoke very highly of Moxley's passion as well. Considering her displeasure with the Stamford-based promotion and friendship with Marina Shafir, Ronda might join AEW and join Marina in the Death Riders. Rousey also has the caliber to take over as the leader of the faction by replacing Moxley.

This could happen after Marina Shafir convinces the Death Riders members, such as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, etc., to align with her long-time friend, Ronda Rousey, as they eventually betray Moxley in the near future. It will be interesting to see if the former UFC Featherweight Champion will sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Jon Moxley accepted a major challenge for AEW All Out

Last Saturday on Collision, Jon Moxley addressed his feud with Darby Allin. Moxley accepted Darby's challenge for a coffin match at All Out 2025 by stating the following in his backstage promo:

"Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground."
It remains to be seen what transpires at All Out on September 20.

