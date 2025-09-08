  • home icon
  • Ronda Rousey issues unexpected comments on AEW star Jon Moxley

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 08, 2025 01:47 GMT
Ronda Rousey and Jon Moxley are former WWE stars [Image Credits: WWE.com, AEW
Former WWE star Ronda Rousey made some interesting remarks about AEW star Jon Moxley. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been making headlines in recent days for her negative comments on a few WWE stars. However, she also had some good things to say about the former AEW World Champion.

Jon Moxley's faction includes Marina Shafir, who is a close friend of Ronda. After being rarely seen on TV, The Problem approached the leader of the Death Riders about her career and asked for guidance. He helped Marina, and now she has been shining as part of the group.

While speaking on Yahoo Sports, Ronda Rousey talked highly of Jon Moxley's passion and selflessness in the industry. She also expressed gratitude, as he helped her friend Marina Shafir get the spotlight.

“He is just so supportive and so kind and so passionate. He’s just so humble and I feel like so much of that success stems from his talent — and not just his talent, but his willingness and passion to give back and to bring up everybody with him and have his rising tide lift all of their boats. And I’m so grateful for him and the kind of friend that he’s been to Marina," Rousey said. [H/T - Ringside News]
Ronda Rousey will not return to WWE

The Baddest Woman on the Planet retired from WWE in 2023. However, she wrestled a few matches on the independent circuit.

While speaking on Uncrowned, Ronda Rousey said that she won't return to WWE because she has almost achieved everything in the company.

"So I really have no reason to go back. I wanted to do a run with the Four Horsewomen and I never got to do that. And now I feel like I've already accomplished everything that I wanted to in WWE," she said. [H/T: Uncrowned]

It will be interesting to see what is next for her.

Edited by Neda Ali
