4-time WWE champion to debut at Revolution 2025 and help Cope become world champion? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Cope (fka Edge) is currently in a rivalry with The Death Riders. On this week's Dynamite, he showcased the true extent of his aggression by brutally attacking members of this faction. At Revolution 2025, he is going to lock horns with reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for his title.

The chances of Adam Copeland becoming the company's new world champion at the upcoming pay-per-view are slim. All Elite Wrestling fans and The Rated-R Superstar are well aware that Mox's group always comes to their leader's aid when necessary. Because of this, it has been nearly impossible for multiple wrestlers to dethrone the champion. However, at Revolution, the erstwhile Edge might play a masterstroke.

Former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phonix could make her AEW debut at Revolution and help her husband defeat the Purveyor of Violence. This could even lead to The Glamazon locking horns with Marina Shafir and other prominent names such as Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Harley Cameron, and more. Eventually, she could challenge for titles or even team up with Cope in mixed-tag team action.

Former WWE Champion Adam Copeland is aware that his career will end soon

Adam Copeland has had a long and celebrated in-ring career. He is currently 51 and is in the best shape of his life. However, he is not oblivious to the fact that time is running out and retirement is imminent.

"‘Yeah, I’m gonna dive through a flaming table, sure.’ So that’s just me. It’s kinda hardwired into me. I also think it’s part of what I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten. That being said, I also realize that I’m closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning. And I have kids now, so there’s a different mindset that goes into it,” said Copeland. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Adam Copeland joined AEW from WWE in 2023. He is a former two-time TNT Champion.

