4 Times AEW did the unthinkable

AEW came into existence in May 2019. Double or Nothing 2019 was the first-ever pay-per-view for the Jacksonville-based promotion, and the company has continued to scale unimaginable heights since then.

In the past six years, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as a legitimate competitor to WWE, challenging its monopoly over the industry to a great extent. During his relatively short stint as a booker, Tony Khan has given several incredible moments to wrestling fans that they will cherish forever.

In the past six years, AEW has managed to make many impossible moments a reality. From the return of a megastar to the rebirth of a major rivalry, Tony has pulled off many such scenarios that were considered a mere dream at one point.

In this article, let's look at four times AEW did the unthinkable:

#4. Tony Khan succeeded in signing Mercedes Mone

AEW's inception in 2019 created a buzz in the wrestling business. It opened a new door of opportunities for stars who did not feel valued in WWE.

However, top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and even Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) were not expected to move away from the Stamford-based promotion at any point in time. Mercedes Mone, in particular, was on the rise in the company.

At WrestleMania 37, The CEO featured in the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows. The Boss was considered a WWE lifer at this point, as she was one of the most marketable stars on the roster.

There was never a chance for All Elite Wrestling to acquire the services of one of WWE's most popular female stars. However, things took a turn in 2022, when Mone walked out of WWE after a creative conflict with Vince McMahon.

The reigning TBS Champion plied her trade in NJPW and other promotions for nearly a year. In March 2024, Tony Khan succeeded in bringing one of the hottest free agents in the market to AEW.

Signing one of the best female wrestlers in the world was a masterstroke on Khan's part, as it instantly increased the star power of the AEW women's division. The decision to sign The CEO has been a successful one so far, and it won't be surprising if Mercedes Mone serves the promotion for the next decade.

#3. Tony Khan managed to give a proper send-off to Sting

At WWE Night of Champions 2015, Sting suffered a series of spinal injuries during his match against Seth Rollins. The damage was more severe than expected, as The Vigilante was forced to retire after only his third match in WWE.

Considering his impact on the wrestling world, fans were disappointed to see The Stinger not get a proper farewell. The Icon stayed away from in-ring competition for the next six years.

In December 2020, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. AEW gave a new lease of life to Sting's in-ring career, as he could finally end his career on his own terms.

Sting wrestled in several excellent matches in the Tony Khan-led company for the next three years. The Stinger proved that he could still go in the ring, delivering great performances against some of the best wrestlers in the world.

At Revolution 2024, The Icon finally got the chance to hang up his boots with satisfaction. The event took place in the Greensboro Coliseum, a place that has been synonymous with The Vigilante throughout his career.

Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to successfully defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at the historic pay-per-view. It was an unforgettable moment for the WCW legend, as he was able to celebrate his final in-ring match alongside his fans and his two sons.

Sting's premature retirement in 2015 left a sour taste in the mouths of wrestling fans. Thankfully, Tony Khan managed to give The Icon the sendoff he thoroughly deserved.

#2. AEW managed to book a feud between Cope and Christian Cage

After staying in retirement for nine years, Cope [FKA Edge] returned to WWE in 2020. Three years later, The Rated-R Superstar debuted in AEW at WrestleDream 2023.

A similar scenario happened in the case of Christian Cage, who stayed away from in-ring competition for seven years before his AEW debut in 2021. Fans never thought they would get to see Cope and Christian Cage in a rivalry ever again. They did share a brief moment at Royal Rumble 2021, and it was considered to be the final time they would ever cross paths in pro wrestling.

That was not the case, as Cope immediately entered a feud with Christian Cage upon his arrival in AEW. The two stars went on to have an intense feud over the TNT Championship, which culminated in an I Quit Match.

The idea of Cope and Christian sharing the ring again seemed like a distant possibility a few years ago. However, AEW's existence allowed them to work with each other again.

While their rivalry was excellent, fans would be even more delighted when Cope and Christian join forces for a final tag team run in AEW in the future.

#1. All Elite Wrestling brought CM Punk back to pro wrestling

CM Punk walked out of WWE in early 2014. The Voice of The Voiceless felt suffocated working under the Vince McMahon-led regime, prompting him to cut ties with the wrestling business altogether.

The Best in The World aired his grievances on numerous occasions following his exit, making it clear that he had no intention to return to pro wrestling.

However, Tony Khan pulled off the unthinkable in 2021. The AEW President convinced CM Punk to come back to the wrestling business, and The Straight Edge Superstar joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in August 2021.

It was Tony's gift to pro wrestling fans, who had been yearning to see Punk in a wrestling ring for seven years. Although the association between The Best in The World and All Elite Wrestling lasted only two years, it was arguably one of the best periods in the six-year-long history of the company.

