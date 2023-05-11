4 ways AEW should book Miro following Dynamite return

Miro made his surprising return on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. The former TNT Champion appeared during a backstage segment with Renee Paquette. Miro was asked to comment on his return, but he went straight into Tony Khan’s office without saying a word.

It was previously speculated that Tony Khan was looking to creatively bury Miro over a potential move back to WWE. However, his return tonight seems to have squashed those rumors. The Bulgarian Brute was last seen in the ring at AEW All Out 2022.

He teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting against the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) at All Out on September 4, 2022. The babyfaces picked up the win over the heels that night.

In light of Miro’s return, let’s discuss four ways AEW should book God’s Favorite Champion.

#1. Pursue an undefeated streak

Miro had an undefeated streak even when he was known as Rusev in WWE. His first loss on the main roster came at the hands of John Cena at WrestleMania 30. The Bulgarian Brute dropped his United States Championship to Big Match John on April 6, 2014.

The AEW star needs to be booked as a monster after his return to the promotion. One booking direction could see him rack up wins either as a heel or as a babyface. This could get him enough momentum to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

#2. Help MJF retain his title at Double or Nothing

MJF with the Triple B version of the AEW World Championship.

Miro is capable of playing an intimidating heel whenever he wants to. The big man was a convincing villain during his time in WWE. However, he has yet to demonstrate his full potential in Tony Khan’s promotion.

The Redeemer could interfere in the fatal 4-way match at Double or Nothing to help MJF retain his AEW World Championship. The champion has the odds stacked against him and he undoubtedly needs a backup plan to keep the Triple B around his waist.

#3. Reignite his feud with the House of Black

Malakai Black tried to convince Miro to join the House of Black but failed. The entire feud culminated in a trios match at All Out 2022. The Redeemer, Sting and Darby Allin were victorious in that match against Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

The former Best Man could reignite his feud with Black and his men in the near future. He could even get Sting and Darby in his corner once again. This could lead to a match between the six men for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship.

#4. Miro could be MJF’s next challenger

MJF is unlikely to lose his AEW World Championship anytime soon. The Devil will go up against three of his fellow "Four Pillars" in Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing on May 28 in Las Vegas.

God's Favorite Champion could go straight after MJF for the world title after Double or Nothing. One possible booking direction for the big man could see him confront the champion either on May 28 or on the Dynamite after Double or Nothing.

