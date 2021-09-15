5 Ways AEW can book Kenny Omega vs Adam Cole: Tag Title run, The Elite to split up?

The third edition of AEW All Out is in the history books now, and one of the noteworthy takeaways from the show was Adam Cole's jaw-dropping debut.

The former WWE superstar gave Omega and The Young Bucks a death stare upon his arrival, thus making everyone believe that he would lay his hands on them. However, he stunned the wrestling world by kicking Jungle Boy in the face and aligned with The Elite.

Despite portraying himself as their best friend on television, Adam Cole has an enormous history with Kenny Omega and The Jackson Brothers. To cut a long story short, Cole was one of the key members of The Bullet Club.

That message, from Marty Scurll AND Kenny Omega AND the Young Bucks to Adam Cole - YOU'RE FIRED pic.twitter.com/ORuQ348pfW — Tim Fiorvanti (@tim00) May 13, 2017

However, he developed dissension with Nick and Matt Jackson. As it turns out, the Jackson Brothers acknowledged Kenny Omega as their leader and turned their back on Adam Cole. Hence, the latter was kicked out of The Bullet Club.

Although these men wrestled alongside and against each other following the split, it never materialized into a match between Kenny Omega and Adam Cole. Now that Cole is in the same promotion as Omega, one can expect a full-blown rivalry between the two down the road.

With that said, let's dive into five ways AEW can book this mega clash.

#5 Kenny Omega and Adam Cole's AEW Tag Team titles pursuit

Even though they're together, I would love to see Adam Cole vs. Kenny Omega at some point.



They'd tear the house down. pic.twitter.com/ChV6fWfAuN — The Ace of IWC (@AceofProWraslin) September 6, 2021

Now that Adam Cole is officially a member of The Elite, AEW can move forward with their storyline by making Cole and Omega close friends. Both men should call shots for the faction in each other's absence.

They should then move their attention towards winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The Lucha Brothers recently won titles, and there's no way the company should cut their title reign short.

Fenix and Penta could be booked for a fruitful two-month reign, which would even include The Young Bucks failing to regain AEW team titles on multiple occasions. This would then lead to Kenny Omega and Adam Cole stepping on their behalf and becoming the new tag team champions.

At this point, Nick and Matt Jackson might create conflict with Cole and Omega over their success.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain