4 Ways Tony Khan can show that he is better than Triple H in 2025

The year 2025 is set to be a crucial one for AEW. The company's founder, Tony Khan, has been its head booker since the start. However, fans and veterans have questioned his decisions in recent months.

For many years, Khan was considered the best booker in the current wrestling landscape. However, 2024 was a bad year for All Elite Wrestling. Many of its top stars, like Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, Cope, and more were unavailable for several months due to different reasons. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega remained out of action for the entire year. Additionally, many believe that Khan made some terrible booking decisions, due to which AEW's viewership went down and the product degraded immensely.

Meanwhile, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made some great booking decisions last year. The Game is a better booker than Khan right now. However, the latter could redeem himself this year.

Here are four ways Tony Khan can show that he is better than Triple H in 2025:

#4. By putting the spotlight on homegrown talents

Even since its inception, AEW has signed numerous former WWE stars, like Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland, Saraya, Bobby Lashley, and more. This has certainly helped the company. However, wrestling fans like to see new faces becoming stars.

In 2025, Tony Khan needs to push homegrown talents more and book them strongly in their matches. The AEW Women's World Title and the TNT Championship are currently held by Mariah May and Daniel Garcia, respectively.

This is a good start, but Khan needs to put the spotlight more on names such as Darby Allin, MJF, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Harley Cameron, and more.

#3. Tony Khan needs to strengthen the tag team division

A few years ago, the AEW tag team division was on a different level. Teams such as FTR, The Lucha Brothers, The Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, and more were delivering stellar matches, and Khan was credited for such strong bookings.

Unfortunately, the division's luster has faded in recent months. The Young Bucks' reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions last year was underwhelming, and the current champions, Zay and Quen of Private Party, are not completely over with fans. Tony needs to re-strengthen this division, as it was a massive reason for the company's initial success.

#2. He should reduce the number of titles

Both WWE and AEW have several championships. Ever since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor, the titles have only increased. While fans do like to see wrestlers win gold, oversaturation is a huge problem.

The Jacksonville-based promotion needs to reduce the number of championships. This will help in making the other title holders look more credible. Tony Khan could either retire the International Championship or the Continental Title. This might help the product get better.

#1. By making Kenny Omega look like a better star than Roman Reigns

WWE struck gold with The Bloodline storyline. Roman Reigns is a global star, and a major reason behind that is his strong booking. Tony Khan needs to take a page from Triple H's book and push The Cleaner to the moon.

The Best Bout Machine is arguably a better wrestler and talker than Reigns. If Khan plays his cards right, Omega may become a bigger star than the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

