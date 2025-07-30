4 young WWE stars Triple H could lose to AEW in the future

WWE has no shortage of quality talent on its roster. Well-established stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins continue to help the company in scaling new heights.Meanwhile, young stars like Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria seem ready to be the new icons in the Stamford-based promotion for the next 10-12 years. However, a number of talented WWE stars have not been utilized to their fullest potential by Triple H.Some specific stars might be wasting their prime years under the leadership of The Cerebral Assassin. It would not be surprising if these exciting talents leave the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut in the future to make their mark in AEW.In this article, let's look at four WWE stars Triple H might lose to AEW in the future.#4. Tyler Bate could be an asset to the Tony Khan-led companyTyler Bate has been one of the most exciting talents to come out of NXT UK. A few years after becoming the inaugural NXT UK Champion, Bate went on to leave a lasting impression on NXT.It took Bate nearly eight years to be called up to the main roster. The young star debuted on WWE SmackDown in January 2024 and formed the New Catch Republic with Pete Dunne.Triple H has never had any serious plans for The Iron Master. Despite being an excellent in-ring performer, Bate finds himself relegated to the tag team division.After spending so long in the developmental brand, the English star would likely be frustrated with the lack of opportunities available to him in the singles division.Tyler Bate could have been a major success on the main roster if he had been given a consistent push. If The Game continues to neglect Bate's potential, a move to AEW might not be out of the question for the 28-year-old star.#3. Pete Dunne could scale new heights in AEWPete Dunne's singles career has struggled to get off the mark on the main roster. The Bruiserweight was a force to be reckoned with in NXT and NXT UK.The former NXT Tag Team Champion was brought to the main roster as part of The Brawling Brutes in 2022. Dunne was renamed &quot;Butch&quot;, and he went on to play a supporting role to Sheamus for a long time.The former NXT UK Champion also had a brief singles run, but he was never allowed to battle any top opponents. His partnership with Tyler Bate did not do any favors to either star.The Bruiserweight has an intimidating presence in the squared circle, which makes him a special talent. He is counted amongst the very best when it comes to in-ring skills.AEW could be a perfect fit for someone like Dunne. The 31-year-old star could instantly grab the attention of the Jacksonville-based promotion's audience with a series of great matches.With Triple H not having any solid storyline ideas for Pete Dunne, a move to AEW could be the only way for him to save his career.#2. Carmelo Hayes has been underutilized in WWECarmelo Hayes was one of the biggest finds of NXT 2.0. The former NXT Champion's natural charisma helped him make an instant connection with the audience.The 30-year-old star was considered the future megastar of WWE alongside Bron Breakker. While Breakker continues to work with top stars on WWE RAW, Carmelo Hayes has struggled to get any momentum on WWE SmackDown.The HIMth Wonder of the World continues to have no direction on the Blue Brand. The former NXT North American Champion could have easily been an upper mid-card superstar if Triple H had given him a consistent push.It would not be surprising if Hayes jumps ship to All Elite Wrestling in the near future. Carmelo Hayes already has an impressive catalogue of matches, as he delivered some exceptional performances against the likes of Andrade and Ilja Dragunov.The young star also has seasoned mic skills, which could help him thrive in the Tony Khan-led company. If TK manages to acquire the services of Hayes in the future, it would be a massive blow to the Triple H-led regime.#1. Austin Theory could be a megastar in AEWAustin Theory has all the tools in the box to be the future face of WWE. The Unproven One was on his way to the mountaintop under the Vince McMahon-led regime.However, Theory has been lost in the shuffle ever since Triple H took over the command of WWE's creative team. Since losing the WWE United States Title, Theory has found himself stuck in the tag team division alongside Grayson Waller.Fans have actively expressed their desire to see the 27-year-old star get a major push. However, the King of Kings seemingly does not look at the former WWE United States Champion through the same lens.WWE teased a breakup between Theory and Waller for nearly a year, but never pulled the trigger. The Australian star confirmed his split with Theory during a backstage segment, which shows that Triple H has no direction for The Unproven One.Austin Theory has also been kept away from RAW and SmackDown for months, which appears as a blatant waste of his potential.Switching over to AEW could allow the talented young star to showcase his true potential to the world. While he may not get a mega push instantly, Theory could work his way up to the top in the Jacksonville-based promotion.Working alongside talents like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and many others could prove to be a fruitful learning experience for the former Way member. Tony Khan could turn Austin Theory into a megastar, making Triple H regret his decision of not using him properly.