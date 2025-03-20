  • home icon
  • 40-year-old star to shock the world and join Death Riders in AEW in a massive twist?

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 20, 2025 23:20 GMT
The Death Riders
The Death Riders are led by Jon Moxley. (Image via AEW Instagram)

The Death Riders' dominance in AEW is at an all-time high. The faction's leader, Jon Moxley, recently defended his World Championship twice against WWE Hall of Famer, Cope. The two stars first locked horns at Revolution 2025 and again on Dynamite this week.

After Adam Copeland's heartbreaking defeat on Dynamite, FTR, and Willow showed up to console him. Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood and Cope share a strong relationship. Not only are they close friends in real life, but their trio is known as Rated-FTR. Interestingly, after this match, Harwood refused to help the Rated R Superstar or shake his hand. He then exited the ring and walked backstage.

Cope, Wheeler, Willow, and fans in attendance were stunned by the 40-year-old's demeanor. While it remains to be seen what the future holds for this trio, many fans believe that Tony Khan is planning to pull off a massive twist. The AEW President might turn Harwood heel by making him join the Death Riders. This angle could work because, for a change, FTR members would be able to wrestle separately.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

The former WWE star's heel turn has been teased for quite a while. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, we will be able to "see clearly" whose side the Rated-FTR member is on.

Dax Harwood come in AEW's defence

All Elite Wrestling has been the subject of severe criticism since its inception. Somedays they are condemned for their bookings and on others, for dwindling viewership.

Nevertheless, Harwood came to his employers' defense in a recent interview with Wrestle Zone.

"Over the last year and a half or two years it feels like it's been easier to put AEW under fire and that's okay because all wrestling companies have done that, you look back at WCW from 89 to 95 or 96, a lot of questionable things and a lot of things the fans complained about. "It is hard sometimes to read because I think if you watch our show, there's not one person, there's not one talent, there's not one person backstage that's taking a night off.." said Harwood. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

FTR (Dax Harwood Cash Wheeler) are a former three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Edited by Brandon Nell
