48-year-old veteran claims Tony Khan is "sitting in the iron throne" amid turmoil in WWE following Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has been the news on everyone's lips since it broke. One wrestling veteran feels as if the biggest benefactor from this will be AEW, and more specifically Tony Khan.

The veteran in question is current AEW star Matt Hardy, who signed with Khan's company back in March 2020 after allowing his WWE contract to expire.

Hardy was one of many people both shocked and unshocked when it was revealed that Vince McMahon would not only be returning to WWE to help facilitate the sale of the company, but would also be the executive chairman of the board.

But outside of Vince McMahon, who really benefits from him being in charge? Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar believes it will be his current employers who will benefit most:

"There’s a lot of sales, rumors, and innuendo going around. If you ask me, more than anything, who benefits from all this? I would say AEW. So I’m very happy to be at AEW currently right now." (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy compared WWE's situation to the TV show Game of Thrones due to all the different changes at the top of the company. Whereas in AEW, it's Tony Khan who is in charge, and there is no changing that:

"It’s like in and out, who can retain the power, and who can backstab, or who can get someone else out, or how can I get back in, whatever it may be. Here, fortunately, it is just TK [Tony Khan] sitting in the iron throne". (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan has said he is watching Vince McMahon's current situation very closely

Given that WWE are his biggest rivals, it's no surprise that Tony Khan has been asked about Vince McMahon's return to the company he ran for more than four decades.

However, when asked about it during an interview with In The Zone, Khan admitted that he is keeping a close eye on the situation.

This could have something to do with rumors that he and his father Shahid Khan are among the names listed as potential buyers for WWE. However, given the fact that Tony owns AEW, it's highly unlikely that they will be the ones to purchase the company when all is said and done.

