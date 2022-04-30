5 dream matches for Dexter Lumis in AEW

AEW could soon welcome a "Tortured Artist" in their midst. Post-WrestleMania talent cuts have begun once again as WWE announced that they have released several more NXT Superstars, including Harland and Dexter Lumis, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Dexter Lumis last competed on the April 19 episode of NXT 2.0 in a tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Titles. While he lost the match against Pretty Deadly, his developing relationship with new tag team partner Duke Hudson felt like it had potential.

It's a shame that it has now been cut short due to the release. The 38-year-old shared a tweet in which he posed with a portrait of Vince McMahon, shortly after his WWE departure.

Dexter Lumis was one of the most intriguing characters on WWE TV in recent memory. His on-screen romance with Indi Hartwell was highly entertaining as well.

If Lumis were to sign with AEW in the future, it would be interesting to see if he reprises his brooding gimmick on Dynamite as well. Here are 5 opponents that we would love to see him face in AEW.

#5. Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have become the most despised couple in AEW. It seems like fans have soured on their relationship and their public displays of affection on social media and in the ring.

The Spanish God has reverted to being a cocky heel. Despite losing his TNT Championship recently, it looks like he will continue to portray this character and rub his relationship with Tay in the faces of his opponents.

Imagine a scenario where Dexter debuts on Dynamite and immediately sets his attention on Guevara's Brazilian girlfriend. Lumis has had a lot of experience doing stalker angles in NXT and IMPACT.

Trying to strike a romantic chord with Conti could lead to some highly entertaining segments between the former NXT star and former TNT Champion. It will immediately make Lumis a babyface against AEW's current "It" couple.

#4. AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs

While Dexter Lumis's run in NXT showed his range as an actor and performer, his wrestling skills felt highly underutilized. Perhaps he wants the platform to have great matches and focus on his wrestling more than his persona. With his strength and mat skills, he would make a great opponent for Powerhouse Hobbs.

The Team Taz member is one of AEW's most promising young stars and he seems destined to become a main event player in the future. AEW has been accused of favoring smaller, spot wrestlers over traditional heavyweight wrestlers. That has changed a bit recently, as a group that includes Keith Lee, Wardlow, and Lance Archer have led a big man renaissance in All Elite Wrestling in the last few weeks.

Hobbs has improved tremendously in the ring, on the mic and even in terms of his physique. Dexter vs. Hobbs would be a battle between two behemoths that would leave fans salivating for more. It could be Lumis's way of proving that he is more than a comedic act and can be considered as a serious wrestler in AEW.

#3. AEW wrestler Malakai Black

Speaking of creepy and mysterious gimmicks, that niche is currently taken up by Malakai Black and his House of Black faction. Together with Brody King and Buddy Matthews, the trio have run roughshod on Dynamite and taken on all comers.

Dexter's NXT persona as "The Tortured Artist" does have parallels with the Dutchman in some aspects and it would be cool to see both characters square off in the middle of the ring in AEW.

As a silent vigilante, Dexter could play the role of Sting in WCW when he went up against the NWO. The stoic character resonated with fans and Lumis has also adopted those qualities into his presentation. With a few tweaks, he could be seen as a worthy hero to take down the House of Black faction. Perhaps an alliance with Death Triangle might just be what the doctor ordered.

#2. Former NXT Champion Adam Cole

Dexter Lumis has history with several AEW stars who came from NXT, most notably with Adam Cole and Redragon. Lumis used to terrorize the Undisputed Era when they were the dominant faction in the former black and gold brand.

It could be Cole's worst nightmare to see his former adversary appear on Dynamite to haunt him once again. The two wrestlers had an entertaining feud which saw the Tortured Artist draw sketches of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly in ominous fashion, freaking them out in the process.

Cole could use a new opponent now that he is out of the title picture after losing to Hangman Page twice for the World Championship. Feuding with Lumis could be a great way to introduce him to the AEW faithful while attracting NXT fans who used to follow both wrestlers.

#1. MJF

MJF is in need of a comeuppance. He is the biggest heel in the company and has been for a number of years. He has come out on top against stars such as Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk with no hint that he can be stopped. He is currently locked in a rivalry with his former bodyguard Wardlow.

If Dexter were to join All Elite Wrestling, targeting MJF would immediately elevate him to a main event competitor, something he didn't manage to do in NXT. It would be hilarious to see MJF cut promos on a brooding character like Lumis, whose silence would only infuriate Long Island Loudmouth.

He should stalk and terrorize MJF to the point that he becomes extremely paranoid and leads to vignettes of him having security to protect him from Lumis to no avail. While the company needs to be careful so that it does not slip into WWE Sports Entertainment's level of drama, there is certainly a way to make it compelling without comprising on the wrestling.

