Dutch Mantell reacts to rumored backstage frustration over WWE releases of Dexter Lumis and other stars (Exclusive)

WWE dropped a bombshell before SmackDown by releasing several NXT Superstars, and surprisingly, a few of the names on the list were actively involved in television angles.

Fightful Select reported via an NXT official that there was frustration behind the scenes as the writers and producers were not informed about the budget cuts. Plans for several existing storylines have been affected, and Dutch Mantell reacted to the reports on this week's Smack Talk.

Mantell felt that WWE did not even respect its writers as the creative team would have certainly wanted to protect specific talents. The former manager stated that the company often ignores writers' suggestions.

Mantell also urged high-ranking WWE executives to be more open to the recommendations backstage:

"The producers were pi**ed, you say? Well, if they don't respect the talent, that tells you right there they don't respect the writers either," said Dutch Mantell. "You know, the writers would kind of put their dibs in, 'Oh, we need to keep this one and this one' because they saw something in him, but they just overlook their suggestions and get what they wanted to do. But you know what they say, if you don't like it, we'll get you another job. They shouldn't do that; they should listen to these people." [7:09 – 7:57]

Dexter Lumis posted an interesting video following his WWE release

The former TNA star was one of the few released names who broke their silence immediately after rumors of the latest cuts circulated online.

Dexter Lumis took to social media to post a fascinating video. He tagged Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels in his tweet and ended the video with a "thumbs up" gesture.

Lumis' unique farewell address also featured an amazing portrait of Vince McMahon, and you can check out the clip right here if you haven't already.

Lumis and all the other released NXT talents will ideally have a 30-day non-compete clause, and it would be exciting to see where they land in the near future.

