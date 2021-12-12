5 most memorable AEW rivalries of 2021

With the end of 2021 drawing closer, AEW has had a year packed with insane matches, surprising debuts, and shocking developments. Excellent creative choices and well-thought-out bookings played a big part in AEW's success in 2021.

The organic development of feuds is an integral aspect of professional wrestling. AEW has been phenomenal in its handling of an extremely talented roster.

While choosing the best AEW rivalries of 2021 isn't by no means an objective task, here are five feuds that entertained fans the most.

#5. MJF going up against one of AEW's biggest signings this year, CM Punk

It's hardly surprising that CM Punk's feuds are epic. Throw sharp-tongued MJF into the mix, and you've got one of the most entertaining AEW feuds of 2021. While the rivalry is far from over, it has already resulted in one of the best promos of 2021.

There seems to be a lot of steam left in the MJF vs. CM Punk feud. The Salt of The Earth has even admitted to this rivalry being one of his most special ones, almost breaking character in the process. Just the microphone skills makes this one of the best rivalries of 2021 in AEW.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh