5 Likely AEW opponents for CM Punk after his victory over Darby Allin 

CM Punk is now CM Pants! The new gear notwithstanding, what a moment it was. The Straight Edge Superstar stepped out in his hometown of Chicago to a roaring pop, taking on the hot young sensation named Darby Allin.

CM Punk has arrived, planted his flag, and proved to the world that he's here to stay for good. The ring rust lasted for mere moments, as he shook it off and proved to the world that he is indeed the best in the world.

To borrow a phrase from yet another Superstar who returned this year: 'Who's next?' Luckily there's a whole locker room filled with incredible talent chomping at the bit to face CM Punk at some point!

#5 CM Punk vs. Sting

Even though CM Punk vs. Darby Allin may be done and dusted, it just seemed like there's still a story to be told between him and Sting. The two men have expressed their admiration for one another. Sting even told CM Punk that he'd have liked to work with him during his prime.

"I had Sting come up to me today and tell me that he's excited to work with me. He wished that he got to work with me, you know, back in his day. That's my legacy, man," CM Punk said.

Although Sting may be past his prime in the eyes of many, Sting vs. Punk is a marquee match in just about any generation. The contest does not need to move at a million miles an hour. CM Punk and Sting are two supremely great storytellers who could keep the crowd intrigued without any flips or dives.

