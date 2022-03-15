5 potential opponents for Hangman Page's AEW World Championship

AEW star Hangman Adam Page has been a fighting champion ever since winning the AEW world title from Kenny Omega back at Full Gear in 2021. He defeated the likes of Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, and most recently Adam Cole at the Revolution pay-per-view.

It has been a long road to getting to the top of the mountain, and the Cowboy is not ready to relinquish his top spot in All Elite Wrestling just yet. With fans excited about what dream matches Page could have as champion, we look at five potential opponents that could challenge Hangman next.

#5. AEW Championship contender - Adam Cole

Adam Cole is the most recent challenger to fall short of defeating Hangman Page in the main event of Revolution, and with it, his undefeated singles streak (Lights Out match against Orange Cassidy, not included.) has also come to an end.

Cole was building up a lot of momentum before the pay-per-view. However, the former NXT Champion could not win his most prominent match yet against Hangman Page.

But don't think the Panama City Playboy will take this defeat lying down. It was a back-and-forth battle, and Cole looked to take the victory on multiple occasions. He might feel he deserves a rematch, but this time around, he could finally pin the Cowboy down for a three-count.

#4. AEW Championship contender - Miro

Miro has re-signed with AEW, according to the latest reports from Fightful Select. While the Redeemer has not been seen since Full Gear 2021 due to a hamstring injury, it is an encouraging sign that the company continues to see Miro as an asset.

Last year, the former Bulgarian Brute became one of the most entertaining acts on television when he won the TNT Championship and embarked on a dominant reign. His gimmick as God's Favorite Champion completely reinvented Miro as a performer.

The 37-year-old star has signed a four-year contract extension, which will keep him in Tony Khan's promotion until at least the beginning of 2026. Now that Miro has elevated the TNT Championship, it makes sense to go after the AEW Championship once he returns. He will definitely make a formidable opponent for Hangman Page.

#3. AEW World Championship contender - Malakai Black

Malakai Black is quietly building one of the most intimidating stables in All Elite Wrestling with the House of Black. Now that Brody King and Buddy Matthews have joined his ranks, the ominous Dutchman looks unstoppable.

With a near-perfect presentation of his character and top-level in-ring ability, a sense of mystery and intrigue surrounds everything Black does in AEW. He can ascend to the main event picture at any time and won't look out of place.

With his faction by his side, Black will pose a huge threat to Hangman Page, who hasn't faced a character like Malakai before. Will the number games help the Dutchman come out on top?

#2. AEW Championship contender - CM Punk

Now that Punk has finally defeated his bitter rival MJF, it's time for the Chicago native to challenge for the world championship. It only makes sense as Punk is easily the biggest box-office draw in the company right now.

The Second City Saint spoke of his desire to one day be the AEW Champion during the Revolution post-show media scrum. However, he implied that it would have to be sooner rather than later as he isn't too sure how long he can hang around in the squared circle.

It will be a battle between the two fan favorites, which might leave supporters split on who to cheer for. But Punk's undeniable star power will be key in helping to elevate Page to the level that AEW management clearly wants him to achieve. The Cowboy's reign has been overshadowed at times by other storylines, but he would benefit from sharing the ring with a bonafide superstar like Punk.

#1. AEW Championship contender - MJF

MJF is destined to be the world champion in All Elite Wrestling. He has proven time and time again that he is the present and future of the company. His series of matches with CM Punk has elevated him to another stratosphere and he now feels like the biggest heel in the company. Who better to challenge Hangman Page than a heat magnet like Maxwell Jacob Friedman?

Unlike the names mentioned earlier, MJF has already challenged for the belt but came up short when he faced Jon Moxley at All Out in 2020. Perhaps it was a bit too soon for the young star. But now he feels ready to take the ball and run with it as the promotion's top champion.

The Pinnacle leader and Hangman have never met in the ring before in any form of competition, so a rivalry between the two would be a fresh and exciting pairing. It will also be a great showcase of the company's main event scene, headlined by wrestlers who are only in their 20s and early 30s.

