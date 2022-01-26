5 opponents for Mustafa Ali in AEW

Could an AEW move be imminent for Mustafa Ali? The WWE superstar has publicly requested a release by posting on social media. It is no surprise, as Ali has long been one of the most underappreciated wrestlers in the company.

This came hot on the heels of behind-the-scenes rumors regarding Ali's frustrations with Vince McMahon.

Reportedly, the boss pitched an idea that Mustafa Ali did not fancy doing which led to a heated argument between the two.

Ali has not been at any SmackDown tapings since asking for time off for paternity leave in November.

It looks like WWE has denied Ali's release request, but the cruiserweight remains adamant that he will get his way with the #FreeAli movement gaining steam on social media.

The former Retribution leader is one of the most talented high-flyers in the ring and can deliver on the mic when called upon. He will be a highly sought-after free agent if the company ultimately grants his wish.

Here are five possible opponents we'd like to see Ali face off against in AEW.

#5. Possible AEW opponent - Dante Martin

Standard Bearer Wrestling @TheSBWrestling Bandido will take on Dante Martin at Warrior Wrestling on 2/12. Bandido will take on Dante Martin at Warrior Wrestling on 2/12. https://t.co/B9PJCBU79I

High-flyer vs. high-flyer. Young upstart vs. established name. Leave Dante Martin and Mustafa Ali in the ring to their own devices, and they will without a doubt produce a banger.

Martin's stock has risen significantly over the past year on Dynamite, having proven himself against the likes of Kenny Omega and Malakai Black.

The twenty-year-old's arsenal of show-stopping moves and freakish athleticism would be an excellent match for Ali's in-ring prowess. While the rookie still has a lot to learn in the business, Ali seems like the type of person who genuinely wants to help younger talents.

While it will not necessarily be a marquee match, it might steal the show given the talents of both wrestlers.

Edited by Debottam Saha