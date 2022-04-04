5 AEW stars who would be perfect opponents for Stone Cold Steve Austin 

Stone Cold Steve Austin's appearance in WWE had fans screaming their lungs out in excitement. The No Holds Barred Match he had with Kevin Owens was one of the best possible ways to conclude Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. While Owens put up a good fight, Austin dominated the match and hit the stunner to pick up the win.

WWE veterans jumping ship to AEW is nothing new. Some of the most prominent stars from WWE, like Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy, have rebranded themselves as All Elite. As such, it's not too far-fetched to speculate about the same thing happening with Steve Austin. It's also possible that WWE and AEW might decide to put up a cross-over event with both rosters facing each other.

A veteran of the wrestling business like Steve Austin needs to have compelling opponents if he is to spar with the AEW roster. On that note, here are five AEW stars who would be perfect opponents for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#5. Wardlow can go toe-to-toe with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Wardlow at the Face of The Revolution ladder match

Wardlow has risen to the top tier of AEW wrestlers in recent months. Separating from MJF's stable has led to a feud between Mr. Mayhem and his former employer, marking the start of his solo run on the All Elite scene.

Wardlow's gimmick in the ring centers around his incredible raw power. Many have labeled him AEW's version of Batista. Mr. Mayhem's Powerbomb Symphony has yet to fail to get a pop from the audience.

Considering the response Steve Austin elicits from the crowd, it'd be a treat to watch these two talented wrestlers go up against each other.

#4. Jon Moxley would fight a tougher version of himself in Steve Austin

Jon Moxley is similar to Steve Austin in his gimmick

Even the most casual wrestling fans can't miss the similarities between Jon Moxley and Stone Cold. They both play the part of a rebel, going up against the authorities. Fans have always loved a rebel, and both these stars were able to become some of the most prominent wrestlers in the business.

Jon Moxley is already a top star in AEW, and he is one of the most logical choices to put up against a veteran legend like Steve Austin. A fight between the two would bring out the most brutal sides of both, which fans will be sure to find entertaining.

#3. Powerhouse Hobbs will be a tough opponent for Steve Austin

Team Taz has a formidable 'powerhouse' in the form of Powerhouse Hobbs. The behemoth of a wrestler has proven his prowess in AEW by going up against the likes of Wardlow and Keith Lee in the Face of the Revolution ladder match earlier this year. In addition to being an intimidating presence, the Team Taz member can keep fans entertained with his in-ring performances.

Stone Cold Steve Austin could find a tough opponent in Powerhouse Hobbs, should circumstances pit them against each other. The Texas Rattlesnake going up against one of the most powerful AEW wrestlers will be a banger match.

#2. Darby Allin could be a unique opponent for Steve Austin

Darby Allin will be a unique opponent for Steve Austin

Darby Allin is one of the riskiest performers in the AEW business. His reckless moveset has never failed to elicit a roaring reaction from the fans. Darby has gone up against people bigger than him many times for a relatively smaller frame. Sting has also been an exceptional mentor to Allin, enabling him to reach top-tier status in AEW.

Going up against Steve Austin would be a David and Goliath match for the former TNT Champion. However, the tide can also shift, with Stone Cold challenging to predict Darby's moves. However, there is no doubt that the pro-wrestling community will well receive the match.

#1. MJF would be a crafty opponent for Steve Austin

MJF is one of the best heels in Wrestling right now

MJF has cemented his position as one of the best heels in the wrestling business. His oratory skills are only comparable to his in-ring talent. The feud he recently had with CM Punk has given AEW some of its most iconic promos and matches.

Considering Stone Cold is perceived as a rebellious babyface by most, a match against a top-tier heel like MJF makes perfect sense. The WWE veteran could unleash his full potential on the Pinnacle leader, and fans would be cheering to see MJF lose against a formidable opponent.

