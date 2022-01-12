5 replacements for AEW’s four pillars

AEW's "Four Pillars" is a concept that gained a lot of steam in 2021 after MJF cut a significant promo that proclaimed the company's future. He mentioned himself alongside Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy as the "Four Pillars."

It is not without merit, as these young stars have been with the company since the beginning and have quickly won championships and support from the fans.

Even the promotion's EVP Cody Rhodes admitted that though he loved the idea, he hated how the concept came about, given that it was MJF's suggestion and not necessarily the company's plan from the beginning.

While the four young stars deserve the accolade, there should be other wrestlers given equal standing. Many young wrestlers are equally filled with potential.

In some cases, they have even surpassed the current four pillars and achieved success on their terms. Here are five replacements who could rival the company's current four pillars.

#5. AEW Women's champion Britt Baker

CM Punk first mentioned that Britt Baker had replaced MJF as one of the four pillars on an episode of Dynamite last year. While it can be seen as just a sly dig at his rival, The Good Doctor's credentials are truly impressive.

She was the first female signing for the company back in 2019. She is now the reigning Women's World Champion who has established herself to be the undisputed top star of her division. After Punk's 'suggestion,' Baker also demanded to be included in the t-shirt.

The company duly obliged and soon released a T-shirt that showed Baker symbolically replacing MJF. As a world champion, it can be argued that she has surpassed all other four pillars when it comes to accomplishments.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy