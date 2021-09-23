5 AEW stars who are 25 years old or younger

AEW currently features one of the most exciting rosters in the professional wrestling world. With impressive matches guaranteed in all major AEW events, the company's scouts have selected the best independent wrestlers and the hottest free agents to be part of the promotion.

Boasting the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega, the promotion has no dearth of star power. Meanwhile, unlikely success stories have seen relatively unknown wrestlers such as Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs become featured talents on the weekly shows.

AEW is not solely composed of youngsters. Bryan, Punk, Christian, Daniels, and numerous other members of the roster are veterans at this point. The 62-year-old Sting continues to defy aging and partake in in-ring action from time to time. However, AEW has consistently shown its will to feature younger performers under the spotlight and develop the next generation necessary in the promotion's survival.

Some of the company's youngest talents are rising stars ready for superstardom in the future. Here is a list of five impressive AEW wrestlers who are 25 years old or younger.

#5 AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale winner MJF (25)

Since joining AEW, MJF has lifted himself to become one of the promotion's top talents. The casualties in his ascension are the spectators, each and every AEW wrestler not MJF, his supporters, detractors, and even his parents. MJF shall insult anyone and everyone, and shall hardly hesitate before crossing a line. The fans hate him and want to see him get beat up, which is the foremost trademark of a good heel.

Amazingly, The Salt Of The Earth is just 25 years old, and although he has never won a title in AEW yet, he is one of their most prized possessions. At some point, he will surely have interesting runs with some championships in the promotion. Until then, MJF vs. the world is open for all to enjoy.

