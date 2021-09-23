MJF left fuming at his own mother after seeing her message before AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Before MJF took on Brian Pillman Jr. at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, his mother, Nina Friedman, tweeted out a sign that was not very complimentary of her son.

In true MJF style, he tweeted right back with an expletive directed at his own mom.

MJF was not a happy camper (Source: Twitter)

Prior to the beginning MJF's match, Fite TV caught up with Nina Friedman and MJF's father in the crowd. Nina said that she was sorry to the entire world because her son is a "f***ing idiot," but he's their boy. She went on to say that she'd happy to see his a** getting kicked on Wednesday night.

"I'm happy to always see his a** kicked, he deserves it." Nina Friedman said.

In the video, MJF's father also said he couldn't kick his son's a** anymore because he didn't want to go to jail. Meanwhile, Nina insisted that though she can discipline her son, he still respects his mama.

MJF defeated Brian Pillman Jr. on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

MJF was often called the "scum of the earth" when he went after Pillman's mother and his family, but the leader of The Pinnacle still got the job done in their match. While the bout was hard-fought and Pillman fought with everything he had, MJF emerged victorious.

While AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is over, AEW Rampage will deliver another special program on Friday, with several buzzworthy matches planned for the show. The announced card includes CM Punk's first match on cable TV in seven years. Plus, Adam Cole and Christian Cage will face off on opposing sides of a six-man tag team match.

What do you think about the exchange between MJF and his mom? Which matches are you looking forward to on Friday? Sound off below.

