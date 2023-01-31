5 AEW stars who have aged well

AEW features a world-class roster of both up-and-coming talent and wrestling legends. Given the company's lighter schedule, it has helped extend the longevity of veterans who are still active competitors.

Ultimately, pro wrestling is a tough business that requires discipline and sacrifice to be successful. Therefore, credit goes to the longtime wrestlers for remaining in incredible shape despite their advancing years. Here are five AEW stars who have aged well.

#5. Billy Gunn - 59 years old

RAW XXX featured another DX reunion as the former Attitude Era stars (including a random Kurt Angle cameo) faced off against Gunther and Imperium. When the Intercontinental Champion challenged the legends to a fight, they each backed off, citing their old age and past injury records.

It's mind-blowing to think that the oldest DX member, Billy Gunn, who is currently signed to AEW, is the only one who could feasibly step into the ring with Gunther right now and give him a run for his money.

The 59-year-old made his WWE debut almost 30 years ago in 1993. Despite spending nearly three decades in the business, Gunn remains in amazing shape and has found renewed popularity as the manager of AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. Daddy A** still wrestles on occasion, proving his longevity and athleticism.

#4. Christopher Daniels - 52 years old

Christopher Daniels is a modern-day legend of the independent wrestling scene. He has found major success in Ring of Honor, IMPACT and most recently, AEW, winning titles in every promotion he's been in.

The former SCU member recently celebrated 30 years in the business, which is an incredible feat in itself. Despite being 52 years old, he is still able to comfortably deliver his Best Moonsault Ever, which is a testament to his athletic prowess.

The Fallen Angel is still an active competitor to this day, most recently wrestling Brian Pillman Jr. on AEW Dark to kick off the year. Daniels has even hinted at unfinished business in IMPACT. He returned to the promotion in 2021 angling for a world title shot, but that story never played out to fruition. Could he finally win the IMPACT World Championship in 2023? It would be a brilliant way to bookend his career.

#3. Serena Deeb - 36 years old

Serena Deeb is an 18-year veteran of pro wrestling. She is perhaps best known for her time in WWE back in 2010 as part of the Straightedge Society with CM Punk, Luke Gallows and Joey Mercury.

She might have been forgiven for thinking that the business had passed her by after her release. After wrestling for a number of years on the independent circuit, she was once again rehired by WWE for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She then transitioned to being a coach at the NXT Performance Center before she was signed by AEW as a coach, producer and occasional wrestler.

However, her time in AEW has proved that Serena has what it takes to be a top star in the women's division. She is a former NWA Women's Champion and has challenged for the AEW Women's title on multiple occasions. Despite being one of the oldest women in the company, Deeb is still amazing in the ring and can be a valuable asset to Tony Khan's promotion.

#2. Sting - 63 years old

Sting is one of the longest-tenured wrestlers currently still active in the business. The Icon was wrestling Ric Flair in classic NWA matches back in the 1980s before his current protege Darby Allin was even born.

The former WCW stalwart was able to transition from the Surfer Sting gimmick to the brooding, Crow-like character which added to his mystique in the 90s. The presentation has been most closely associated with his career ever since.

Clocking in at nearly four decades in wrestling, Sting is still proving that he can deliver inside a squared circle. The 63-year-old's partnership with Darby has helped to extend his career.

#1. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho - 52 years old

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Chris Jericho reacts to his cameo on the Raw 30th anniversary video Chris Jericho reacts to his cameo on the Raw 30th anniversary video 🎥 https://t.co/ndxReVAO2z

Despite being at the tail end of his career, Chris Jericho is still going strong and wrestling at a high level. He was the inaugural All Elite Wrestling World Champion and carried the company throughout its first year. Without The Ocho, the company might not have taken off the way it has.

The 52-year-old leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society now shares his star power by mentoring the likes of Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. There is no sign of the former WWE Superstar slowing down anytime soon.

