5 wrestlers who could become AEW's version of Braun Strowman

AEW may have signed several former WWE Superstars in the past year, but many were surprised when Braun Strowman wasn't among those names. The former Universal Champion has since appeared at Final Battle in December under his real name Adam Scherr.

While speaking with John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman revealed that he sat down with officials previously to discuss the possibility of joining Tony Khan's company. The former WWE Superstar further added he doesn't have as much time to continue being a full-time performer, regardless of which promotion he ends up signing with:

“We’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that. We’re trying to find a fit now, where everything will work together since now there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life. I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now."

The promotion, to their credit, already boasts a few heavyweight behemoths similar to Strowman. Whether it's his monstrous intensity or underrated athleticism, here are wrestlers who can become AEW's version of The Monster Among Men.

#5. AEW prospect Satnam Singh

The company's signing of former NBA talent Satnam Singh came as somewhat of a surprise. Singh is the first Indian basketballer to be drafted by the NBA and has no prior wrestling experience. But the towering Indian stands at 7'3" and boasts a natural charisma and agility. Upon his signing, owner Tony Khan said the following:

“While we’ve recently secured some of the hottest free agents on the planet, I’m also deeply committed to cultivating our own homegrown stars and the next generation of extraordinary professional wrestlers. In addition to Satnam’s commanding 7’3” stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He’s an exciting addition to our roster, and I’m looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam’s personality and watching his development.”

Strowman also didn't come from a wrestling background. As a former strongman competitor, he also needed time and training to transition into the wrestling business. While Satnam is currently a diamond in the rough, his potential is there for everyone to see. The Indian prospect could be the attraction that Strowman was for WWE as long as he delivers in the ring. This is one to watch.

