Braun Strowman breaks silence on possibility of joining AEW

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently confirmed that he had talks with AEW while explaining the type of role he would want to pursue moving forward.

The former Universal Champion was surprisingly let go by WWE, citing budget cuts, on June 2, 2021. His release could lead him to follow in the footsteps of multiple former WWE Superstars who jumped over to AEW this year. At one point, Mark Henry even revealed that Tony Khan's promotion was interested in signing the six-foot monster.

While speaking with John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman revealed that he sat down with AEW's higher-ups. The former WWE Superstar further added he doesn't have as much time to continue being a full-time performer, regardless of which promotion he ends up signing with:

“Yeah, we’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that." Strowman continued, "We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life. I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now."

Braun Strowman further explained that he would like to continue entertaining fans but at the same time wants to work on his outside projects:

“So, it’s trying to find somewhere where I’ll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way,” said Strowman.

Braun Strowman recently met a top IMPACT Wrestling official

Strowman's next wrestling destination has arguably become one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling today. In a noteworthy update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that the former WWE Superstar recently met with IMPACT Wrestling Executive VP Scott D'Amore. The discussion took place at a hotel bar following Motor City Comic Con in Detroit.

However, there's no confirmation on whether or not both parties reached an agreement. With Bound for Glory fast approaching, Strowman's appearance could be one of the biggest surprises on the show this weekend.

