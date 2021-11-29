5 AEW stars who are better wrestlers than Roman Reigns: Former world champion, WrestleMania main eventer

WWE's Roman Reigns has never been shy about expressing disregard for AEW. While one cannot blame him, considering he's the biggest WWE star, a few AEW wrestlers could claim they are better than the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has been a star in his new role as the unbeatable monster heel. There's no question Roman Reigns is the biggest name in the business right now. His appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon saw an increase of over 400,000 viewers for the show. Roman is the Needle Mover for a reason.

Fans had been clamoring for Roman to turn heel for years. His run with the Universal Championship has surpassed 450 days, and there seems to be nobody good enough to beat the Head of the Table.

A pure wrestler is different from a character. Roman Reigns' character is huge, but several wrestlers in AEW and WWE can claim to be better in the ring. This isn't to say Roman isn't a good worker, he is, but certain wrestlers are objectively better.

Despite not having the presence and reach of WWE, AEW's product is impressive. Many of their roster members are some of the best wrestlers of the modern era.

Having said that, let's take a look at five AEW stars who are better professional wrestlers than Roman Reigns.

#5. AEW EVP Kenny Omega is better than Roman Reigns

Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns ranked first and second, respectively, in the latest PWI Top 500 list. Fans of both stars had a field day debating the decision.

The list was spot on. Kenny Omega is a superior wrestler than Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion is, and probably will always be the bigger star, but The Cleaner comes out on top in pure wrestling.

The former AEW World Champion just saw his 346-day run come to an end with a great match against Hangman Page at Full Gear. The bout joins his catalog of matches against Christian Cage, Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, and Jon Moxley as classics during his title reign.

Roman leans more towards storytelling. His bouts often end up being long and plodding and take time to get going. His outings against Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor were marred by terrible finishes.

From an in-ring standpoint, Kenny Omega is better than Roman Reigns.

