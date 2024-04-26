5 AEW stars who can join forces with Tony Khan against the new Elite

AEW Dynamite this week ended in shocking fashion when Jack Perry and The Elite viciously attacked AEW President Tony Khan. In the final segment of the night, The Scapegoat made his first appearance for All Elite Wrestling in over eight months and called out the boss.

At first, Perry seemed to want to make amends with Khan so that he could be reinstated back to the company. Instead, the former FTW Champion struck the AEW CEO in the gut before The Young Bucks dealt a finishing blow with the Meltzer Driver.

This seems to set the stage for the start of a power struggle between The Elite and Tony Khan for control of AEW. A number of wrestlers came out to the ring after the episode ended its broadcast to check on him. But who will stand up for the boss in his time of need? Below are five stars who could come to Khan's aid in the coming weeks.

#5. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson just came off a gruelling contest with Will Ospreay in what was arguably a Match of the Year candidate at AEW Dynasty. The Blackpool Combat Club member is a well-respected veteran who has become increasingly involved in backstage matters, most notably as part of the discipline committee that ultimately fired CM Punk.

It's clear that Tony Khan trusts the former WWE Superstar and they seem to share a close relationship. The American Dragon didn't appear on this week's show, but he might be compelled to return next week and criticize The Elite's actions. This could lead to another faction war between them and BCC but this time with the roles reversed.

#4. FTR

FTR are currently the eternal rival to The Young Bucks. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood also have a reason to be aggrieved by Jack Perry, seeing as how he costed them the World Tag Team Title Tournament Final Ladder Match at Dynasty pay-per-view.

As popular babyfaces, the duo would be the perfect protagonists for Tony Khan as he feuds with The Elite going forward. Given their connection with CM Punk, they make the perfect foils for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, with the added wrinkle of Khan now in the mix.

#3. Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks is one of the most underutilized stars in All Elite Wrestling. Since losing the Tag Team titles at the start of the year, he has barely appeared on television. It's such a shame as Starks has knocked every opponent when given the chance. He just needs the right storyline to rebuild his character and heat once again.

As one of the most beloved homegrown stars in the company, Starks would make a great protector for Tony Khan. His charisma alone screams main event talent and he deserves to be involved in the biggest storylines in All Elite Wrestling. This could be the perfect way to bring Starks back into the fold.

#2. Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was a great AEW World Champion, bringing prestige and credibility to the title. After an exciting back-and-forth contest with Swerve Strickland, he would ultimately drop the title to the rising star.

Despite his character, the crowd absolutely adored the Samoan Submission Machine's reign, and it seems inevitable that he will return as a babyface. This could come as soon as next week if he comes to the defence of the Executive Producer.

#1. Sting to come out of retirement

It's been over a month since Sting's emotional retirement at Revolution pay-per-view. Together with Darby Allin, the duo defeated The Young Bucks to become the Tag Team Champions.

Tony Khan and The Icon share an incredibly close bond. Thanks to All Elite Wrestling, Sting had such a perfect send-off to close out his career. With the angle that just occurred on Dynamite, could Sting be tempted to make an unexpected return to the squared circle and defend Tony Khan?