5 AEW stars who have commented on Cody Rhodes' departure

Rhodes' departure from AEW has divided not just wrestling fans but the performers themselves. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed that while there are mixed feelings about the Rhodes duo backstage, the split between Cody and Tony Khan appears to be "at least amicable."

Last week's episode of Dynamite was the first episode without The American Nightmare on the roster. But Sapp reports that everyone he talked to said yesterday’s show was "business as usual."

It was also said that those within All Elite Wrestling don't expect Tony Khan "to try to ignore or erase the existence of Cody Rhodes." This approach makes sense, as he was pivotal to launching the company when it began in 2019. But what else has been said by other AEW talents about the former EVP's departure? Here are five wrestlers who have commented on Cody's exit.

#5. Dustin Rhodes clarifies his AEW status after Cody Rhodes' departure

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Success means falling down and failing many times, but getting up and learning from those mistakes and always pushing forward. #KeepSteppin Success means falling down and failing many times, but getting up and learning from those mistakes and always pushing forward. #KeepSteppin https://t.co/YckESKDjoE

In the wake of Cody leaving the company, fans naturally started to speculate if his brother, Dustin Rhodes, was going to follow suit. The Natural One has been with AEW since its inaugural Double or Nothing PPV and has managed to revive his career with the promotion. Dustin later clarified his AEW status, writing on Twitter:

"No I am not leaving. I like it here in @AEW"

The elder Rhodes also serves as a backstage producer, where he works to develop young talent on top of being a part-time wrestler. It's a role he seems to enjoy and has prospered in. While it's unclear how long Dustin will stay in AEW, it seems he's not ready to leave anytime soon.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh