Cody Rhodes News Roundup: Cody called WWE Hall of Famer after AEW exit, branded 'unlikeable' by veteran

Here's a special edition of SK Wrestling's News Roundup featuring Cody Rhodes, the man whose recent AEW exit has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

Cody Rhodes was quite possibly the biggest reason why AEW came into existence. Pro-wrestling fans were left baffled when news broke that Rhodes had parted ways with AEW, along with his wife, Brandi. In the following roundup, we will look at some of the hottest news bytes about the former AEW EVP.

#1 WWE veteran Vince Russo calls Cody and Brandi Rhodes "Two of the most unlikable people"

Former WWE writer Vince Russo isn't one to mince words while speaking about wrestling's hottest topics. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Russo opened up on Rhodes' exit from AEW and didn't hold back while bashing him and Brandi.

"I was watching [Rhodes to the Top] every week and I was saying to myself, 'I hope you guys are working an angle because you are coming across as two of the most unlikeable people I have ever seen in my life," said Vince Russo. [21:25-21:42]

Cody and Brandi's on-screen personas on AEW TV came off as unlikeable as well. Cody was one of the hottest babyfaces in pro-wrestling in 2019, but turned into a major polarizing figure during the second half of his run.

#2 What Cody told WWE Hall of Famer DDP after AEW exit

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes



Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well



Wrestling is thriving I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t aloneNick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as wellWrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja… I’d encourage you to still watch it - I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well Wrestling is thriving twitter.com/____________ja…

On The Bro Show, WWE Hall of Famer DDP revealed that Cody called him to inform him about his AEW exit. Cody didn't disclose too much, but assured DDP that he will shed some more details when he can.

"Well, first I'll tell you what we talked about, which was this, simple. It was "Love Tony Khan, they love, it was just for time for me to go" and he called me before it happened, and he goes "I can't tell you anything more, bro. But he said, "When I can, I will." I said, total respect, "I appreciate you calling me up and letting me know, man," said DDP (From 5:00 to 5:40)

Cody has had nothing but respect for the legends of the past who have paved the way for wrestlers like him. It was an incredibly sweet gesture on his part to call DDP and inform him about his departure.

#3 Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich blasts AEW after Cody Rhodes' exit

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW

Hugo Savinovich wasn't happy over Rhodes' AEW departure and bashed the company while speaking on Sportskeeda's Top Story. Savinovich noted that the AEW product is still quite young in the wrestling market and added that the company is committing a lot of creative mistakes. He finished off by stating that there's just a single guy running the show (Tony Khan) after Cody's exit.

Cody Rhodes' AEW exit is quite possibly the biggest news story of the wrestling world in 2022, so far. He was instrumental in turning AEW into a major promotion. No one in their wildest dreams would have thought that he would leave the company any time soon.

What was your reaction to Cody Rhodes' AEW exit? Do you think a WWE return is on the horizon for him?

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Pratik Singh