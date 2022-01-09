5 AEW stars who should face Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship

AEW had to pull current TNT champion Cody Rhodes from the scheduled 'Battle of the Belts' card as he was not medically cleared to wrestle. He was slated to face Sammy Guevara in a rematch for the title after he defeated the Inner Circle member last year to become a three-time champion.

Instead, his older brother Dustin Rhodes took his place. The bout was then changed to where the winner would become the interim TNT champion. The two had a stellar match, with Sammy coming out on top.

It is unclear when Cody will return. Meanwhile, Guevara will next defend his interim title against Daniel Garcia at the next AEW Dynamite. But who should Rhodes face upon his return?

Here are 5 AEW stars we'd love to see challenge for the TNT championship.

#5. AEW TNT interim champion - Sammy Guevara

It was a surprise when Cody Rhodes cleanly beat Sammy Guevara to win the TNT championship. The young star was only a few months into his reign and his loss felt premature. It makes sense that Guevara will get a rematch soon.

Short title reigns don't usually happen in Tony Khan's promotion. So it might not be a wise move to hotshot the title too many times. Since Rhodes has won both of their past two matches, it looks like Guevara is due for a victory soon.

Look to AEW to circle back to this match as soon as Cody is cleared to wrestle again.

