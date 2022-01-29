5 AEW stars and what they look like without face paint

AEW has several stars who don face paint as part of their character, making them stand out from their peers. Pro wrestling has a long history of wrestlers who incorporated such visuals into their identities, from Ultimate Warrior and Legion of Doom to Jeff Hardy.

The company's latest signing Danhausen is another such wrestler who is well-known for his clown-like visage. The independent wrestler made his much-awaited debut on this week's episode of Dynamite, showing up during the night's main event, the Unsanctioned Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole.

Danhausen's character is sure to be a hit with fans who enjoy some wackiness in their wrestling. But have you ever wondered how he would look without all that makeup? Here are five face-painted wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion, including Danhausen, and how they look bare-faced.

#5. AEW debutant Danhausen without face paint

Internet wrestling sensation Danhausen shocked the Dynamite audience when he appeared from underneath the ring holding onto a steel chair that Adam Cole was trying to retrieve.

Despite never having appeared on national television, the surprise appearance immediately elicited a loud reaction from the fans in attendance. Tony Khan confirmed the wrestler's official signing with the company after the show.

The man behind the makeup, Donovan Danhausen, wanted to create a character that would set him apart from the generic guy-in-tights-look that he sported early in his career.

He revealed more in an interview with Gamespot:

"This is much more me. This is me incorporating every aspect of my personality into this character. Besides the fact, in real life, I'm really not that outgoing, so this character is a way for me to be more out there... Growing up, I was very shy, and talking in front of audiences makes me very nervous, but this whole character really helps with that. Anything I grew up with, or the things I took along the way of just living like late-night comedy, cartoons, horror, it's all in this character," Danhausen said.

He describes his persona as "what happens when Conan O'Brien is possessed by an evil demon." It has worked wonders for a creative performer who could easily carve a unique niche for himself.

Having built his fame entirely on the internet, it will be interesting to see how Danhausen's brand of humor would translate on the big stage.

