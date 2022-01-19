5 AEW stars who are married to former wrestlers

While it's common for AEW stars to take digs at WWE personalities, there are many links between the wrestlers of both promotions.

There are many wrestlers in Tony Khan's company whose spouses have performed in WWE and other wrestling promotions. The competition between the two mammoths of the wrestling industry has not gotten in their way of living a happy life.

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Congratulations to Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears on their wedding this weekend! Congratulations to Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears on their wedding this weekend! https://t.co/q7v3p64gat

For example, AEW's Shawn Spears is married to former WWE Women's Tag Team and current IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce). Similarly, 35-year-old Bulgarian wrestler Miro joined Tony Khan's Promotion following his release from WWE, while his wife Lana performed on Monday Night RAW.

There are many more AEW stars today whose spouses have wrestled in other promotions during their careers. Here are 5 of those power couples listed below.

#5 AEW star CM Punk and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite CM Punk and AJ Mendez as Mulder and Scully a few years ago on Halloween CM Punk and AJ Mendez as Mulder and Scully a few years ago on Halloween 🎃 https://t.co/VMdSs2ELI4

CM Punk and AJ Lee's love story began in the WWE, where the two went from being involved in a storyline to getting married in just two years. Although they met in Vince McMahon's promotion, neither have an amicable relationship with WWE today. Both Punk and Lee have ruined their relations to a possibly irreparable extent with the multi-billion dollar conglomerate for various reasons.

A clear indication of the rift between both stars and WWE is that WWE sent CM Punk his termination letter on June 13th, 2014, the day he got married to AJ Lee.

After six years away from the wrestling industry, AJ Lee is currently in the WOW – Women of Wrestling promotion as an executive producer in October 2021. She will also provide color commentary for their weekly program, beginning in late 2022.

On the other front, CM Punk has also found significant success in his new AEW career. His debut in Tony Khan's organization made headlines last year in the wrestling community. The fans appreciate his mic and in-ring skills like never before, and he is flourishing in his current feud against MJF and the Pinnacle.

