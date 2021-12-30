5 AEW stars who must get a World Title opportunity in 2022

The AEW World Championship has become one of the most prestigious titles in all of wrestling. The first four champions were well built up and felt like the right person at the right time. Chris Jericho was the ideal inaugural title holder because of his name recognition and star power, bringing fans to a brand new product in All Elite Wrestling.

Jon Moxley was a stable force as AEW World Champion during the uncertain times of the pandemic and became the best babyface in the business. Kenny Omega had a stellar 2021 not just holding the top prize in All Elite Wrestling, but also the IMPACT World Title and AAA Mega Championship. He was the top guy for the promotion during its most successful year of their existence.

Hangman Adam Page completed a beautifully told three-year journey to the mountaintop by defeating Kenny Omega to win gold at Full Gear 2021. His first title defense was a marvelous 60-minute time limit draw, which shows what's to come. All those men set a standard for Page and any future challengers to uphold.

The promotion has one of the most star studded rosters in wrestling history. There are a litany of established headliners mixed with rising stars and up-and-comers. These competitors all have their sights on gold and may be in line for a shot next year. In this article, let's take a look at five AEW stars who must get a World Title opportunity in 2022.

5) Malakai Black - AEW

Malakai Black has come into AEW as a dark force trying to change those who oppose him. The House of Black leader has only suffered one loss to Cody Rhodes since his arrival after beating the American Nightmare twice. He has the win-loss record, character presentation and in-ring skills to be a headliner in All Elite Wrestling.

It should only be a matter of time before Malakai Black gets himself a shot at the AEW World Title. Black vs. Hangman Adam Page is a tantalizing matchup that should produce top-notch quality together. Their styles mesh very well and would be a showstealer on television or pay-per-view. Black is someone that the company can rely on and should get a chance at the top of the card.

