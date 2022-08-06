Since the inception of AEW a few years ago, there have been quite a few similarities to the characters of the talents.

At times, fans have often pointed out counterparts to WWE Superstars in the Tony Khan-led promotion be it their diversified wrestling style, gimmick, or look.

Many Superstars of the Attitude Era have played an influential role in the lives of current and upcoming talent in the industry. While some accept the comparisons as compliments, others do not agree as they desire to be one-of-a-kind.

Here are 5 AEW stars who remind us of WWE legends:

#5. Jade Cargill's unique physicality is often compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

The two women stand out from other competitors in the women's division, owing to their unique physique.

Chyna was crucial to the revolution of the women's division in WWE in the 90s. She competed in matches against the men in singles matches and is the only female superstar to hold the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions.

Jade Cargill is currently in her first reign as the AEW TBS Champion. She has captivated fans with her athletic skills and physical resemblance to the late WWE Superstar. The AEW star recently opened up about being compared to Chyna:

“Chyna was a force to reckon with,” Cargill said. “She’s a role model. I don’t think she gets as much appreciation as she should. I believe she should get way more flowers than what she has right now, but, this is just an extension of her legacy that has been passed down, and that’s what I want to do.” [Wrestling Inc]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “Chyna, yes. @Phenom_Jazz is freaking amazing. The Rock, I think everybody loves The Rock. And right now, Bryan Danielson. Bryan is f-cking awesome, guys. Like, he’s amazing. So that’s my top four.” - Jade Cargill on her Mt. Rushmore “Chyna, yes. @Phenom_Jazz is freaking amazing. The Rock, I think everybody loves The Rock. And right now, Bryan Danielson. Bryan is f-cking awesome, guys. Like, he’s amazing. So that’s my top four.” - Jade Cargill on her Mt. Rushmore https://t.co/I6LLBovNTP

#4. Wardlow's storylines are a reflection of Batista's in WWE

Wardlow and Batista have the same signature move to finish off their opponents, the Powerbomb. Additionally, the AEW star's break away from MJF sparked a resemblance to when The Animal walked away from the stable, Evolution.

Both men have similarly intense physiques and displays of strength within the squared circle. Their storylines have mostly mirrored each other to the extent that both began their careers with the gimmick as that of another star's bodyguard:

“So, obviously very flattering. I like to say, you know, being compared to people’s cool but. There’s only one Wardlow and I feel like you really can’t compare me to many. With that said, being compared to Batista is always going to make me blush just because I was a huge Batista fan and he is one of the best-looking professional wrestlers to ever step in the ring, physique wise and he was one of the biggest superstars that wrestling ever created.” [H/T ITR Wrestling]

DDSD Wrestling @dosdossolodos



"Me arriesgaré a decir que soy mejor que Batista"





dosdossolodos.com/2022/06/29/war… Wardlow:"Me arriesgaré a decir que soy mejor que Batista" Wardlow:"Me arriesgaré a decir que soy mejor que Batista"👇dosdossolodos.com/2022/06/29/war… https://t.co/q0Idw322hD

#3. MJF and Ric Flair due to their over-confidence in the ring

MJF turned the wrestling fraternity into a tizzy with his banter on AEW, seemingly getting under everyone's skin. Donning a checkered scarf on most occasions, many have compared The Salt of The Earth to Ric Flair.

During an entrance at an AEW event, MJF even mimicked The Nature Boy's iconic strut in the ring.

Flair has had a career spanning over three decades. During his tenure in WCW and WWE, he was often referred to as 'The Dirtiest Player in The Game.' While many fans have pointed out the eerie similarities between the two, MJF highlighted that he was 'incomparable.'

"I am a student of the game. I get compared to a lot of the all-time greats in the history of the sport. Flair is impeccable, but with all due respect, I’m Maxwell Jacob Friedman. And by the time I hang up my boots, you’ll all realize…I’m incomparable," tweeted MJF.

#2. The beastly personalities of Luchasaurus and Kane

Since the 90s, every wrestling fan has been captivated yet haunted by Kane's dark and mysterious character. The Big Red Machine donned a creepy mask with hellacious music and flames bursting out of the corners of the ring. Many view him as one of the most feared characters during the Attitude Era.

When Luchasaurus debuted in AEW, many were quick to highlight his mask and size. His more recent entrance music also has a very creepy resemblance to the former WWE Superstar's.

#1. The captivating styles of AEW's Ricky Starks with WWE legend The Rock

The Rock is considered one of the most influential superstars of the Attitude Era. He is a member of the Anoa'i family who continue their legacy in WWE through the longest reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins, The Usos. The People's Champ caught the attention of fans with his witty mic skills and fashion.

AEW's Ricky Starks has often been compared to The Rock, owing to his features and dressing styles. Despite bearing a resemblance to the legendary performer, the 32-year-old star was vocal about his disappointment at the comparison between the two individuals:

“I never came into wrestling trying to copy The Rock, I’ve never studied The Rock’s promos to try and do what he does. Everything that I do, it comes from my head and how I feel, and how I look. When I hear people say that and discredit my originality, it does bother me a bit. I think the issue is that some people, even outside of wrestling fans, they’re so close-minded that they can’t understand that there’s individuality in certain people and because of the way that I dress, they taken it to the way The Rock used to dress. Like ya’ll, The Rock isn’t the only guy that knows how to dress" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski The entire @starkmanjones saga on last night's #AEWDynamite was the best shit they've done in a while. Fun, surprising and built around some of their most compelling personalities. And Starks has that Rock-like ability to veer from silly to serious in a snap. The entire @starkmanjones saga on last night's #AEWDynamite was the best shit they've done in a while. Fun, surprising and built around some of their most compelling personalities. And Starks has that Rock-like ability to veer from silly to serious in a snap. https://t.co/jElVG0BKeW

Which other pair of AEW and WWE Superstars do you think have an uncanny resemblance to each other's characters and wrestling styles? Sound off in the comments.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far