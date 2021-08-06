"I'm incomparable" - AEW star rebuffs comparisons with the legendary Ric Flair 

MJF has rejected comparisons with the legendary Ric Flair, believing he's "incomparable" to anyone else in the wrestling business.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T recently stated that just like how Darby Allin is the modern-day Sting, MJF is the current embodiment of Ric Flair. While many fans seem to agree with the assessment, the AEW star has expressed his disagreement.

Taking to Twitter, MJF wrote that he's a student of the wrestling business and gets compared to many greats. However, The Pinnacle leader added that although Ric Flair is a legend, fans shouldn't compare him to The Nature Boy.

The AEW star further claimed that once he hangs up his wrestling boots, it'll become clear that he's incomparable to anyone else:

"I am a student of the game. I get compared to a lot of the all time greats in the history of the sport. Flair is impeccable, but with all due respect, I’m Maxwell Jacob Friedman. And by the time I hang up my boots, you’ll all realize…I’m incomparable." tweeted MJF.

As much as MJF tries to rebuff the comparisons between himself and Ric Flair, it's hard for fans to separate the two due to the stark similarities in their characters.

Ric Flair could soon be AEW bound

Ric Flair is the latest name to depart WWE as he was let go from the global juggernaut on August 2nd. However, unlike other recent releases, Flair left the company on his terms after requesting his release.

WCW Nitro ended with Sting Vs Ric Flair in the last ever match.



What if AEW Rampage starts with a face off between the two and we just forget the last 20 years happened? pic.twitter.com/6y4ncJZme7 — Rhys (@RhystleMania) August 2, 2021

Moments after news of Ric Flair's departure emerged, fans began imagining scenarios for him in AEW. Capitalizing on the same, AEW subtly teased Flair's arrival, among others, in the company on a recent Homecoming episode, where Doc Gallows wore a robe that was eerily reminiscent of what Ric Flair used to wear in his heyday.

