WWE releases Hall of Famer Ric Flair - Reports

WrestlingInc and Fightful have revealed that Ric Flair is no longer under contract with WWE.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer reportedly requested his release from WWE, which the company granted as it continues to shake up its roster.

The news comes after the rumored departure of JoJo Offerman and the release of her partner Bray Wyatt earlier this week.

Ric Flair's WWE career

Ric Flair is a former 16-time world champion who re-signed with WWE last year in order to work on a storyline with his daughter Charlotte.

Earlier in the year, Flair was aligned with Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle was set to work a storyline against The Queen until she found out that she was pregnant.

Despite Evans announcing her pregnancy on a live episode of RAW, the angle didn't move forward and Flair was written off TV the following week.

Evans has been away from WWE TV for around seven months and Flair has been left with nothing to do as part of his new deal. Charlotte Flair is currently in the midst of a feud with Nikki A.S.H., which means that creatively there is no way to insert Ric into the story.

Flair has made several on-and-off appearances for the company to push forward his daughter's WWE career. The Hall of Famer has had a huge impact on his daughter's career in WWE, but it's obvious that he is no longer needed as a physical presence for The Queen moving forward.

It's currently unclear where Flair will go after this release from the company. Charlotte's fiance Andrade is currently part of AEW, and Ric could decide to link up with El Idolo in All Elite in the future.

Edited by Alex Turk