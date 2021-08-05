6 Former WWE stars whose arrival was subtly teased on AEW Dynamite this week - Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair & more!

Which former WWE superstar will show up in AEW next? This has been the hottest topic of conversation in the pro wrestling world recently, and for good reason.

AEW have proven time and again that certain stars that were not used to their full potential in WWE. Stars such as Cody Rhodes, Malakai Black, and Miro could yet make an enduring mark in All Elite Wrestling. Many top stars were recently released from WWE, and certainly, a lot of them could end up in AEW.

There was a picture of The Elite that was circulated on social media. And yes, the picture holds a whole bunch of clues.

#6 Could WWE and WCW legend Ric Flair be AEW bound?

It's common knowledge by now that Ric Flair was let go from WWE recently. It makes all the sense in the world to be headed to AEW because 2 of the 4 Horsemen work there - Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. Yes, the men have had ups and downs through the years, but there's still a story to be told with them.

One look at Luke Gallows' robe and you know that it's a tribute to the Nature Boy. Not only is AEW the place where Andrade works now (who is engaged to Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte), but also one of Ric Flair's best friends and greatest opponents, Sting, has made AEW his home.

Ric Flair will be a lot more at home at All Elite Wrestling than he was in WWE, where he was asked to work with Lacey Evans etc. Yes, sir, this is the first Easter Egg.

